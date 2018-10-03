Transcript for Adopted twins were separated and then part of a secret study: Part 2

Reporter: Howard burack was dumbstruck to learn he had an identical twin. The brother he never knew he had is Doug Rausch. Doug found out he had a twin in 2004 when the adoption service that split them up was going out of business. When Louise wise was shutting down, there was a woman there who had cancer and who knew she was dying and before she left and before this place closed down, she called Doug. Reporter: Guilty conscience? Yeah. She couldn't go to other grave without letting some of these kids know. She said, I'm not supposed to do this, and I'm going to do it anyway. I appreciate that. Reporter: Her conscience took over at that point. Yeah. So someone had one. Reporter: Exactly. She said, are you sitting down? She said, I have some news for you. You have an identical twin brother. I literally almost drove off the road. That's not something you ever expect to hear. Reporter: Doug gave the agency his number and waited to hear from his identical twin brother he had never known he had. Arriving at the airport in Columbus, Ohio, a long-delayed reunion. Hi. My god. How you doing? Reporter: Two years after finding out his brother existed, Howard is finally getting to meet him in person. This is a miracle. It's definitely an eerie feeling. Just like looking at yourself in the mirror, and I think we hit it off right away and, you know, instant connection. I felt like I knew him my whole life. Reporter: Their lives began as a single cell that split into two. They share almost identical DNA. As they compared the lives they have led separate and apart, they noticed patterns. He is very laid back, and he is very sincere. Doug is very laid back. I us a make the joke that sometimes we have to check his pulse to make sure he is still living. Howard's ideal date night is going to a five-star restaurant and getting prime rib. Steak is his favorite food. When they first met each other, it was like they always knew each other. Doug would always look and me and say, I thought it would be cool to be a twin. We live parallel lives essentially. You both have three kids. Yeah. Similar ages too. Right in the middle. Watch where you are going. Reporter: You guys both coach hockey? Yeah. Yeah. Our kids both started playing and we both -- I never played growing up. I never did either. Reporter: Both put your wallet in your front pocket. I don't know if that's genetic. Reporter: You got married the same year. What year? '92. Reporter: You both had to think about it? That was slow. They both don't use any condiments at all. It's not just ketchup and mustard, but condiments in Gener general. The first question Diane asked, does he use them? He has no purpose for them. Reporter: Fitting like a puzzle, that's what Sharon morello wanted too. She was obsessed with finding her identical twin. That's all you do. Live and breathe it. Reporter: Why that obsessive need? It was fascinating and cool. And what would it have been like growing up? Would we have been best friends? Hated each other? Shared everything? So many different things, but we never had that chance. Reporter: Sharon was determined not the let this chance slip by. I found her on Facebook and I sent her a little message. We instantly bonded. I mean from that first e-mail, it just, like, we clicked. We even named our younger wiones the same name. Reporter: Are you kidding? We both have a Joshua. That was, like, the first thing, like, no way. Reporter: In fact, news of identical twins and triplets secretly separated by Louise wise services have been leaking out for decades. In 1980, three 19-year-old men from the New York City area, Robert schaafrin, and Eddie Galland, total strangers, they were triplets separated at birth by Louise wise services. They became folk heroes making the rounds on national TV. What kind of cigarettes do you smoke? Marlboro. Do you all smoke the same brand? Yes. Does it taste similar? Yes. Reporter: Making a movie with Madonna, and a stop here at ABC on "Nightline" in 1989. Did you laugh as much before you knew one another? I don't think so. I don't think we were as happy. I don't think we were ever this happy. This is a magic moment, guys. ??? This magic moment ??? It really completed our lives. Reporter: But as all these identical siblings get reacquainted, they have one more thing in common, something strange, something uncomfortable. Do you ever remember having people come over to the house to observe you? I do remember just a person coming and I remember, like, looking at books. They would show me different pictures. I would have to say what did I think that picture was? Reporter: Each of them has vague, unsettling memories of intrusive strangers coming to visit throughout their early childhood. They would film me and make me ride my bike and do this test and that test. Reporter: What would they ask you to do? Psychology tests and drawing and just looking at things and ink blots and drawings and talking to you and asking questions. And I was kind of a shy kid and, you know, you have people asking you questions and asking you to do stuff. It was a little bit horrifying. Reporter: It turns out after the twins and triplets were secretly separated, they were then (enrolled in a mysterious psychological study without so much as a word of it whispered to their unsuspecting adoptive families. They made it sound like this was to everybody's benefit to see how smart this kid is because I don't know him. We are adopting a child we don't know, and we don't know his background, but it never dawned on me. Why are they coming back so many times?

