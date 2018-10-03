Transcript for Adults learn more about secret study they unknowingly were part of as kids: Part 3

Reporter: Little look alikes, Audrey and Gracie, separated in China, adopted in the U.S., and getting to know each other again. Hi. Hi. We kind of talk the same, and a lot the same. A lot the same. Reporter: Chinese officials separated the girls and allowed them to be adopted to unsuspecting families. Not surprising in some parts of the world, but the same thing was happening right here. This brick building in New York City housed Louise wise services in the 1960s. The adoption agency acted on the advice of its consulting psychiatrist, Dr. Viola Bernard. Divine wisdom about twins, she claimed they were better off apart. Dr. Viola Bernard was a respected doctor in her time. She was very well respected, and did many good things, but she believed that she was right and that she had -- Reporter: The right. The right to separate these twins. Reporter: Without telling anybody. Right. Twins were purposely being separated because of a misguided, unproven notion on the part of Viola Bernard that twins are better off being in separate families. There is nothing, no basis to ever support that. Reporter: And then Dr. Bernard doubled down. She enabled a friend, another psychiatrist, Dr. Peter knew Bauer who begin a long- study of the separated children. They did not tell the adoptive paern per parents the children were twin, nor the true nature of the study. You never study people without their full knowledge. They were misinformed that it was a child development study, and that is hiding bic facts. Larry Perlman was a graduate student when he was hired to work on the twin study. He said the doctor was after the science of human development, an answer to the age-old question of nature versus nurture. Is biology destiny or would identical children raised by different parents grow up to live very different lives? We wanted to see if we can tease out some of the subtleties of these processes and how that might affect the development of these two individuals who are genetically identical, but being raised by totally different families. Reporter: There is reason to believe that Neubauer ranged for some of them to be placed in homes of various economic status to see how those differences affected children. Sharon says it led to a difficult conversation when she and her sister first met. What did she tell you about her life story? Unfortunately, that was one of her first quotes was, you had the better life. And that still hurts me. It was always, you had a better life. You had more, you know? Reporter: Like a scene in these old science films, Perlman says researchers visited the separated twins in their adoptive homes several times a year when they were babies, up until the time they were 10 or even 12 years old. There would be some initial rapport building. Show me around, and show me his toys and what have you. Reporter: They studied the developmental and psychology and iq tests. There would be arithmetic questions to do in your head. Maybe some of them would be riding a bike, and maybe some interaction with the mother. Reporter: They weren't only interested in the children. Researchers scrutinized the adoptive parents as well, especially the mothers. House in a state of chaos, dolls and clothes on the floor. The furniture is stained and unattractive and tastelessly arranged. A lot of excruciating detail about the mother, herself, you know? Reporter: Did the mothers know this was written about them? I don't know if they understood they were under so much scrutiny. Reporter: Both doctors are dead now, but Lawrence Wright asked them about the study. Have there been ethical questions raised? There have been questions raised by a number of people. I don't think he ever really acknowledged the damage he might have done to the twins themselves. They had been deprived of that relationship their entire lives by scientists who wanted to study them. Reporter: The requirement that the scientists get the consent of human research would not become law until 1974. So that study done today would be illegal. Reporter: But in the 1960s, the doctors involved in separating and studying the twins had to have known that if the public found out what they were doing, the consequences could be explosive. Neubauer talks about the reaction he got when he tried to convince another adoption agency to try to separate twins for his study. He said, how can you separate what god has united and put together? How can you do that? And I said to her, but you are in the field of adoption. You separate mother and child all the time. Reporter: This research may contain amazing discoveries about nature versus nurture, but the twins will never know. After years of testing them and decades of sitting on the data in the end, Dr. Neubauer never published his study. Why wouldn't they publish? I would like to know the answer to that. Reporter: What happened to all this research? The Neubauer's data is controlled by the jewish board of family and services and that is sealed until the year 2066. Reporter: That's right. Neubauer buried the study until 2066, likely long after any of the twins will still be alive. Even if the study had provided some serious intelligence about behavior and so forth, even then it would be bad, but here nothing came of it. There's no study, no anything. A bunch of locked files. 2011, Doug and Howard wrote a letter to the jewish board requesting their twin study data. They received a letter back stating that they were not in the study, so therefore they were not entitled to access this information. It's not true. Reporter: If they wanted those home movies and detailed notes about themselves, they would have to find a way to prove they had been in the study. A tall order nearly half a century later. If they had just looked at me and said, sorry, you know, we shouldn't have done that, here's your stuff. I think that would have been more than enough and I would have been satisfied with that, but the fact that they tried to hide it and cover it up just made it ten times worse.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.