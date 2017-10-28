Transcript for What authorities know about Vegas shooter's girlfriend Marilou Danley: Part 5

Just stay down! My name is Lisa fine and what I witnessed was the most horrific thing I've ever seen in my life. Run! Don't walk! It was a war zone and I was certain that we were all going to die. Reporter: It's been a month since the Las Vegas shooting, Lisa fine is not fine at all. I was told by a doctor that I needed to just breathe, and relax because when I went in my blood pressure was 165 over 110, and it's been like that for weeks. They had to give me some medication, and just kind of tell me to calm down, and that I'm not in any danger anymore. Reporter: The personal trainer had been looking forward to the country music concert, decked out in her cowboy hat and boots, she was ready for a special weekend, but now cannot seem to shutdown, and recharge. She joins a long line of Vegas shooting survivors who suffer from sleepless nights. It is harder to go day by day, especially at night. I don't sleep, I have not slept yet during the day, I get distracted by some things. Reporter: And fine has a nagging question, what does Stephen paddock's girlfriend Marilou Danley know? The thing that really bothers me is the fact that his girlfriend says she did not know of any of this. That to me is shocking. We are interested in a companion, and her name is Marilou Danley. Reporter: So exactly who is she? In a way Danley was an international woman of mystery, world-traveler, gambler, high-roller casino hostess who had been living with paddock since 2013 while he was amassing his arsenal. At first authorities believed she could be in Las Vegas. She is an Asian female, approx. 4'11" weight of 111 pounds. We have not located her at this time. Reporter: But they were surprised to learn she was halfway around the world in the Philippines. We still consider her a person of interest, and we plan engage her upon her return to the country. Reporter: When she arrived back into the country two days after the shooting, filmed by KNBC, the FBI pulled Danley in for questioning, and the world wondered, would she be able to shed any light on Stephen paddock's mindset? And perhaps more importantly, was she in any way involved in the Las Vegas massacre? They felt she represented one of the biggest possible keys to unlocking this whole mystery. She was the closest person to him. The very first thing you look at with a mass shooter is who are the significant people in his life, and in his case you can't find anybody, but Marilou. Danley had been overseas in the Philippines for almost two weeks prior to the shooting. In an interview with Australia's channel 7 news, her sisters say the trip was her boyfriend Stephen paddock's idea. She didn't even know she was going to the Philippines until he said, Marilou, I found you a cheap ticket to the Philippines. He sent her away so he can plan what he's planning without interruptions. Reporter: While in the Philippines, Danley received a wire transfer of nearly $100,000 from Stephen paddock. That money that she received in the Philippines is very concerning to me. That's that has me very unsettled. Rorter: But Danley's family says she was surprised to get the money, and believed paddock, her boyfriend of 4 years, might be dumping her. She thought he was maybe going to break up with her because he sent her away and sent her all these money. That that was a sign of a break up, not a sign of all of this violence that was to come. Reporter: Danley's brother, who lives outside Manila spoke to his sister after the shooting. She told us you just relax, there's nothing for you to worry about, our consciences are clear, so don't panic. That's what she told us, she said, I'll fix this, you all don't have to worry. In a phone call to her brother Marilou Danley says, don't panic. I'll fix this, we have nothing to worry about. What do you think of that? She probably told them everything that she knew, recognizing that she didn't know that much, and it was ultimately going to resolve itself. That's probably what she meant when she talked to her brother. Reporter: Back in the U.S. Danley's former stepdaughters, were shocked when they saw her picture on the news. Marilou had been married to their father for more than 20 years prior to her relationship with Stephen paddock. Marilou is a wonderful, wonderful person, she would have nothing to do with anything like this. Never would we ever in our lives think that she would any way be affiliated with this ever. Reporter: Neighbors of paddock and Danley say they were a bit of an odd couple. This lady that was living with him, she was more of less an extrovert, and I thought he was really an introvert. Reporter: The general consensus among those who knew them was that Marilou was the better half of the couple. Adam LE fevre visited their Nevada home . It's not what I saw as a loving, caring relationship. Marilou, as I said, a lovely girl, seemed very nervous and jittery around Steve. He would talk in a more of a condescending way at times. Reporter: And paddock would leave Danley at home while he went off to casinos. As far as what he was doing day in and day out, what was in his mind, what was he thinking, I doubt if he shared much of that. Reporter: Lisa fine has her own assessment of Danley. I've been a girlfriend, I've been a wife, and it makes no sense that she wouldn't know. Reporter: Investigators at this stage believe Danley neither played a part in nor had prior knowledge of paddock's actions. Through her attorney she said -- He never said anything to me, or took any action that I was aware of that I understood in any way to be a warning that something horrible like this was going to happen.

