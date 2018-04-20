Transcript for What this bartender did when she was harassed at work

Hello my name is Amanda to rectory. A Syrian when I was harassed happened in downtown Pittsburgh. I was by attending and a man came up and ordered drinks for his group and meet the drinks and I locked them to group. I keep paid for the drinks and then he it. I brought in the chain. And he has changed his hands and yelling we that you're gonna get it isn't yet hot. One solution that I have. For harassment in a restaurant industry goes on both ends I think that people who are being harassed. Should start standing up for themselves more and letting people know that it makes him uncomfortable. Hearing comments about how they look while they're working hands. Being sexual I. While you're trying to make a living. Undecided their harasser. I would save itself change is the only solution and that you're going to be able to see. I think that I. You should start identifying when you're about to say something that could be interpreted as offensive. Also maybe try to change your approach when you're talking. Two people who are waiting on you. And remember that they're there to support themselves. Also I think that just showing basic appreciation for waiters and waitresses servers and bartenders. Having a respectful verbal conversation with somebody doesn't really own way. And also if you can't. Control what comes out of your mouth while you're at a fired I would suggest not consuming so much alcohol. UV it's just not real.

