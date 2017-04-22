Transcript for Bobby Brown on Falling in Love, Marrying Whitney Houston: Part 2

Reporter: It was the song that would change everything. The year is 1992, and pop diva, Whitney Houston, is about to take her career in a new uncharted direction making her acting debut alongside box office superstar Kevin Costner. You don't look like a bodyguard. What did you expect? Well, I don't know, maybe a tough guy. Reporter: Offscreen, her seemingly unlikely relationship with bobby brown is about to change as well. I said, "You sure you wanna marry me?" And I had the ring on my finger. And it was just like, "Yeah." And you went old school, you asked her -- her dad before. Yeah, I definitely asked him before. He wanted to see how much I had in my bank account. And how much did you have in your bank -- I had lots of -- lots of money in my bank account. So he knew that you weren't in it for the money? Nah, because I had way more money than she did cashwise. Reporter: Three months later, the couple gets married. We did it. I wanna show you a picture. Wedding day. When you see this picture, what do you see? Happiness. I think we were both happy. I was deeply in love with her. And, you know, for the rest of my life, I think I will have that feeling towards her because she was that -- that -- that one person that knew me, that one person that had no judgment. Now you broke tradition a little bit and saw her before the wedding. Uh-huh. Well, that was the first time I had actually saw her do drugs. Cocaine. Yes, ma'am. Reporter: Bobby says in his upcoming book, he found his bride-to-be, quote, "Hunched over a bureau snorting a line of coke." He says she offered him a hit but he didn't indulge at that moment. What went through your mind when you saw that? She wasn't that. You know what I'm saying? The drugs wasn't her. She did drugs, but drugs didn't do her. She knew how to handle herself. It only made me, you know, love and wanna protect her more. People said to me the one thing that they heard over and over again, that you were the one that led Whitney to heavy drug use, that you were the one. It wasn't me that started her. I take my part, and I take it hard for me even being a part of it, but we all have our own minds, and some of us are stronger than others. Reporter: That was their lives in private. In public, the young couple glowed with promise at "The bodyguard" movie premiere. The song "I will always love you" sent Whitney Houston, already a superstar, into the stratosphere. â™ª "The bodyguard" soundtrack topped every chart and would go on to become an international phenomenon selling over 45 million albums and winning nearly every award. The winner is -- Whitney. Whitney. Whitney Houston. It was that record I think that kind of solidified her forever. Reporter: And more good news. In March 1993 bobby and Whitney welcomed their precious baby girl, Bobbi Kristina brown, into the spotlight and their impressive 12,000-square-foot home featuring an initial encrusted pool, recording studio and -- This is called the great room. The great room? The great room. Because when you enter it everybody says what a great room. â™ª Reporter: Meanwhile, for bobby, his new music is a disappointing follow-up to his earlier success with "My prerogative." The one thing that we knew about bobby brown was it was really hard when someone else was getting attention. Really hard. Now all of a sudden he's married to the biggest star in the pop universe. â™ª It's not right but it's okay â™ª â™ª I wanna make it anyway â™ª Reporter: Bobby maintains he was never jealous of Whitney's success. The former front man becomes her "Plus one" on the red carpet. Does Whitney always treat you this good? You want to answer that Whitney? Always! Reporter: Yet, she often seemed to be dimming her star for him. Honey, this one is for you, the original r&b king. I love you! Singer bobby brown arrested again -- After his DUI conviction. I'm going to give you some time. Reporter: At that time the only headlines bobby was grabbing were for less than stellar behavior. His multiple arrests ranging from marijuana possession to drunk driving and various parole violations solidify his bad boy image. Bobby brown. Reporter: But Whitney stands by her man. Happy to have your husband back, ma'am? Reporter: They recorded their first duet â™ª we have something in common yes we do yes we do â™ª Reporter: Sadly, they also share escalating drug use. Bobby says they would lock themselves in one wing of the house getting high while daughter Bobbi Kristina was cared for by nannies. You all were in the throes of drug use. Did you ever do it in front of her? No, never. But she probably had to have known. Never. I always made it a point to not let her see me or my wife in that type of situation, in that type of feeling. I mean it's hard when you're doing it every day, you know. It's really hard. Reporter: The world was beginning to take notice. All right, all right, all right. I had Whitney and bobby in front of me outside of the "Vanity fair" party one year and she'd speak in this really staccato way, and they'd like be looking around like this and she'd say kind of off-the-wall things, like, "We're in it to win it." At a certain point, when you're using drugs, you don't know that the outside people that are seeing you. People remember vividly, my colleague and friend, Diane sawyer. Crack is whack. Wow. Crack is whack. First of all, let's get one thing straight. Crack is cheap. I make too much money to ever smoke crack. Let's get that straight. Okay? We don't do crack. We don't do that. Crack is whack. People cannot let that go. Diane sawyer, I love her, love her, love her. Just bad timing. Bad timing. We both needed to get away from what we were doing. There was no reason for her to be on television at that time.

