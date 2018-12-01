Former bodyguard on Kim Jong Un's isolated childhood

More
Lee Young-guk, the former bodyguard of Kim Jong Il, said Kim Jong Un didn't have anyone his age to play with, was quick-tempered and did whatever he wanted.
3:00 | 01/12/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Former bodyguard on Kim Jong Un's isolated childhood
According to that body guard life but he illegitimate Kim Jong-un is one of silence and Shane did its existence was a secret. Kim Jong-Il built hidden houses for his car combines it was similar to house arrest. Since Lana. And the bodyguard says that isolation. Left its mark on the young boy. LaMont he would stress and had don't want to play with his own age there were only adults do educated and played them. It was he a young boy who felt that everything was coming his way until he was quick tempered. He doesn't care about what others think he doesn't feel sorry for other people he does what ever he wants.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":52297234,"title":"Former bodyguard on Kim Jong Un's isolated childhood","duration":"3:00","description":"Lee Young-guk, the former bodyguard of Kim Jong Il, said Kim Jong Un didn't have anyone his age to play with, was quick-tempered and did whatever he wanted.","url":"/2020/video/bodyguard-kim-jong-uns-isolated-childhood-52297234","section":"2020","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.