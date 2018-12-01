Transcript for Former bodyguard on Kim Jong Un's isolated childhood

According to that body guard life but he illegitimate Kim Jong-un is one of silence and Shane did its existence was a secret. Kim Jong-Il built hidden houses for his car combines it was similar to house arrest. Since Lana. And the bodyguard says that isolation. Left its mark on the young boy. LaMont he would stress and had don't want to play with his own age there were only adults do educated and played them. It was he a young boy who felt that everything was coming his way until he was quick tempered. He doesn't care about what others think he doesn't feel sorry for other people he does what ever he wants.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.