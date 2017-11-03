Transcript for A Boy Named Lucas part 5: Taking the stand

Reporter: I'm Brian Ross from ABC news. When we first met William Knott, he showed us the hair-trigger temper that so frightened the teens under his control. I don't want to talk to you. Reporter: Why not? 'Cause I don't like you! Reporter: But now at the circuit courthouse in mobile, Alabama, it was a much different William Knott, finally facing justice, on trial along with two others for child abuse at the so-called Christian academy they ran. They want to bring in these kids from all over the country, far away from their real homes, they keep them there through abuse and coercion. They're making money off of the families. Reporter: The case was prosecuted by assistant district attorney Keith blackwood. This case is very important for mobile county and for Alabama and really the country. Because these types of, quote, "Schools," and I use that very loosely, but these types of places seem to pop up all over the place. Reporter: And arriving at the courthouse to be a key witness against Knott, Lucas Greenfield, the gay teen who says he was beaten and abused by Knott so many times, reunited with the now-retired police captain, Charles Kennedy, who helped to rescue Lucas. This is payday. You have the power to tell people what they did, expose the evil that these people stood for. Reporter: Lucas and five other teens, gay and straight, took the stand, coming face to face with the man who they say so abused them. Was it difficult to face down will Knott? At first. Reporter: Why? Because he tried giving me that little stare, that evil -- that evil little man stare like, "I'm going to do something." But he couldn't do anything. Reporter: You told the truth? Yes. Reporter: And what'd you say? Exactly what happened. I told them about the beatings, I told them about the abuse, I told them about everything. The handcuffs. The shackles. The isolation. Lucas' testimony is extremely important to the trial. The main reason is because he was one of the first witnesses that was willing to tell the truth about what happened. They were being threatened, and Lucas was one that finally said, "Something can be done this time. We need to tell the truth." And that's what happened. Mobile county jurors heard from child abuse victims today. And testimony in the case resumes tomorrow with more witnesses from the state. Reporter: After five days of testimony, the case went to the jury. It's like a weight lifted off. It brings a lot of peace to me to know that I, what I do is I stand up for what I believe in and what's right and this is definitely something that I needed to do. Reporter: And then the verdict, guilty on all counts. Knott and the other so-called Christian pastors taken away in handcuffs, sentenced to 20 years in prison. A sentence judge Charles graddick told "20/20" was more than warranted given the crimes committed. Very disturbing, Brian. Reporter: And the sentence was severe, 20 years. Yeah, and I'm not sure it wasn't severe enough. I hope that this sentence goes out across wherever these places might exist to let prosecutors and judges and others know, that these people can be prosecuted and severely punished. Conversion therapy has been widely discredited. Discredited practice of conversion therapy. Reporter: Across the country, even for those places where brutality is not an issue, so-called gay conversion therapy remains highly controversial. In Washington, senators demanded to know how president trump's nominee for secretary of education, Betsy Devos, stood on the issue. It has been shown to lead to depression, anxiety, drug use, homelessness, and suicide, particularly in lgbt youth. Mrs. Devos, do you still believe in conversion therapy? Senator Franken, I have never believed in that. Reporter: But her Republican party at its convention last year appeared to tacitly endorse the concept, supporting the "Right of parents to determine the proper medical treatment and therapy for their minor children." Just like the language the family research council uses to defend the legality of therapy for gay teens. I don't think it should be illegal because we allow parents to make a lot of decisions for their children regarding their medical care. We do not delegate to minors the ability to make these adult decisions. Reporter: You call this medical care? Well, I call it a form of mental health care. So there's a mental disorder they're trying to cure? Is that what you're saying? Well, if someone is experiencing something mentally, like same-sex attractions, that is causing distress, then that's a mental health issue. I'm a Christian, a conservative, and a Republican, in that order. Reporter: And the family research council says it hopes efforts to make the therapy illegal will stop under the trump administration. You think they support your view? Well, I hope they support my view. Reporter: When Mike pence ran for congress in Indiana in the 1990s, his campaign agenda included this. "Resources should be directed toward those institutions which provide assistance to those seeking to change their sexual behavior." According to the vice president's spokesperson, Mr. Pence did not and does not support gay conversion therapy. But it is the continued belief that there is a way to change a teenager's sexuality that led to the places where Lucas Greenfield and others were so abused. Me liking guys over girls. That's what messed up my whole life. Reporter: Adopted at age 3, essentially abandoned at age 13, and through his ordeal with one brutal Christian pastor after another, there was only one adult Lucas would come to trust. He showed me that there are still good people out there that will do whatever it is necessary to help you. Reporter: The Alabama police captain who put his career on the line to help, becoming the father figure Lucas wishes he had had. He went beyond being a police officer, he went beyond being a Christian, he went beyond anything. Reporter: And Lucas did not know it, but as Kennedy worked to expose what was happening, Lucas and others were helping to fill the hole in the captain's heart, after the death of his own son Sean from a serious illness. I miss him. Reporter: And in a way this is a mission on behalf of Sean? That's right, because children should be treated decently. They should never have to suffer like this.ve

