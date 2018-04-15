Transcript for Comey: Clinton's actions with the email server were 'really sloppy'

Hillary Clinton's. Conduct on that personal email server was extremely careless it just was. And if I wasn't honest about that. How my achieving the goal of showing the American people this is your justice system working in the right way you he saved her for extreme carelessness in an original draft of your statement. The words gross negligence were there instead of extreme and carelessness and and present terms allies say that's a sign that you personally. When easier. Yeah I don't always allies who think of when he's the honor of our time explains a lot and I do what I do in October but I'll stay in July. I was trying to go easy on her horror I was trying to be honest and clear with the American people. What she did was really sloppy. And you also would not use the words extreme carelessness and I know I find some I don't know what it would be sitting here find some other way to convey. Could I want to be honest and transparent this wasn't your ordinary bureaucrat who just missed handles one document this is something more than that but not something anybody would prosecute him.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.