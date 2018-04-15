Comey on comparing President Trump to a mob boss

Comey tells ABC News' George Stephanopoulos, "What I'm talking about is that leadership culture constantly comes back to me when I think about my experience with the Trump administration."
0:22 | 04/15/18

Transcript for Comey on comparing President Trump to a mob boss
How strange is that for you sit here and compare the president to a mob boss. Very strange. And I don't do it lightly and I'm not trying to buy that by the way suggested president trump is a broken legs and shaking them shopkeepers. But instead what I'm talking about is that leadership culture. Consulate comes back to me when I think about my experience with the trump administration.

