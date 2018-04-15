Transcript for Comey on comparing President Trump to a mob boss

How strange is that for you sit here and compare the president to a mob boss. Very strange. And I don't do it lightly and I'm not trying to buy that by the way suggested president trump is a broken legs and shaking them shopkeepers. But instead what I'm talking about is that leadership culture. Consulate comes back to me when I think about my experience with the trump administration.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.