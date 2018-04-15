Comey interview: Was President Trump obstructing justice?

More
Comey tells ABC News' George Stephanopoulos, "Possibly. I mean it's certainly some evidence of obstruction of justice."
0:06 | 04/15/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Comey interview: Was President Trump obstructing justice?
Was president trump obstructing justice possibly. Mean it's certainly some evidence of obstruction of justice.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":54489022,"title":"Comey interview: Was President Trump obstructing justice?","duration":"0:06","description":"Comey tells ABC News' George Stephanopoulos, \"Possibly. I mean it's certainly some evidence of obstruction of justice.\"","url":"/2020/video/comey-interview-president-trump-obstructing-justice-54489022","section":"2020","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.