Transcript for Comey says John Kelly intended to resign following his firing

I wanna to a room to find out ever been fired because I did not expect to be fired. And I John Kelly who was then secretary of Homeland Security call me you know latest used to knowing as chief of staff police say. He was very upset he was very emotional. And said he had seen the news and that he intended to resign because he wouldn't work for people. Who would treat someone like me in such a dishonorable way. And he was gonna quit the keep them. Please don't do that please don't do that John and I knew him well and still the new thought even then still think highly of him. And that's a please don't do that. This president needs people of character and principle around him especially this president please don't do that. And I said we need you to stand served for the country he called you today. Saying he intended to quit we're. I understand and I think you've. You've sacrificed as much as you really can prove yourself for the country and no one would begrudge you leaving you've done your absolute best it's it's come at a cost to you. But. No one can blame you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.