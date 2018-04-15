Transcript for Comey says he slept with a knife by his bed

In my mind I knew he was about issues. And he encountered two Boise and expect to encounter but wasn't the size but I was and senior high school five foot ten inch healthy board. And I thought he's about to kill us. And that's the moment. That changed my life in my outlook on life I panicked at first and started to pray. And then a strange wave of cold washed over me and I was. Explain it felt almost like a stone. And started thinking if he shoots Pete first a roll off the bed and grabbed him. And then I started speaking just instinctively to speaking and lying. About how much we hated her parents. We didn't care what he did to the house wouldn't care what he took we wouldn't even tell them he was fair. Her parents are terrible and it's kept going on that come from. I have no idea. It just came and Peter was silent. And I was just talking talking talking and finally said Shana. Get up and salute to the stood up and at that moment I thought I'm gonna survive this stuff when I buyer you're. Usually sticking with butcher knife that they handle coming out from between the mattress and box how wrong. Long term years. I think I've always since then had some weapon at him and nearby.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.