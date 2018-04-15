Transcript for Comey thinks firing Mueller would be an 'attack on the rule of law'

The American people can have complete confidence in Robert Mueller Mobil in mean. If president trump tries firearm remark. He would I hope. Set off alarm bells that this is his most serious attack yet on the rule of law. And it would be something that our entire country again Democrats and Republicans. That is. Higher than all the normal fights about policy that is about the values of this country in the rule of law. And it would be to the everlasting shame. Of partisans if they were on people to see that higher level and to protective do you think the deputy attorney general carry out that or. Now I don't. I think given his experience with me that. That he has an opportunity in overseeing Bob Mueller to restore some of his professional reputation. And I'm him highly confident that he would refuse to buy better or.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.