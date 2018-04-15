Transcript for Comey's wife warned him: 'Don't be the torture guy'

In that same administration. You have the controversy over torture whether or not he could be justified in legal and there's. Remark woman with your wife Patrice. He doesn't know all the details of what you're going through but she says. You have to mark magic irritated me a little I loved her desperately need when she's Grady give me feedback and she had seen on the news. Didn't know what I was working evidence seen on the news all the controversy around the treatment of prisoners. At a US prison in Iraq called Abu Ghraib. And it was a great deal of news and debate about whether the American government was engaged in torture. She knew that and shows and there was under some sort of great stress this is after the stress of the surveillance battle and she said to me 1 evening. Don't be the torture guy. And I said. You know I can't talk to you about that kind of stuff she's that I thought about it don't be the torture guy. And she repeated that periodically there after. And I've since told her look that was not helpful except your voice echoed around my head an awful lot during that what she meant was. Rise above and remember some day you're gonna explained your grandchildren how you conducted yourself.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.