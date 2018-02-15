Transcript for Coming together on the iconic 'Roseanne' couch: Part 6

Ah, the Afghan on the couch. You know you had one. But it wouldn't have been "Roseanne" without it. Get off the couch. Honny, get off the couch. Shh. I believe the Afghan just showed up on the set. Who knew that it would become iconic, you know? This is the show. This thing right here. What is it with you? All you do is lay here on the couch staring at that stupid TV. We wanted an Afghan like my grandmother used to make. Come on, Dan, we're missing a chance to give this family a dose of culture. She'd whip them up in about two hours. She was so good at it. Everybody's house in the midwest had one of those, so, it was like, part of having some realism in the show. You look great, mom. Well, thank you. We've all taken naps on that couch. People have used that Afghan to sleep in. Writers were rewriting stuff. You don't even know what cop material is. Somebody swipe it. They always gave me that when I say, I'd like to have that Afghan. Oh, it's in the smithsonian. That's what they tell me. We spent a lot of time jumping over it and the set really, for us, feels like home. Roseanne, my dear, thanks for the memories. You can catch a first look at the new "Rose Anne" during this year's oscars. And the brand new series starts March 27th right here on ABC. I'm joy bail hair. Thanks for watching. And I'll see you tomorrow on "The view." Good night.

