Welcome the Richmond, ladies and gentlemen. Reporter: July, 2017, not long after the 27th anniversary of Jens soering's conviction. Well, well, well, what's up sheriff? How was the flight? Pleasure. Reporter: An unlikely team of volunteer soaring supporters meets in Richmond to review what they believe is important new information. When you look at his confession, it's not consistent at all with the crime scene. Reporter: Chip Harding is a sheriff in albemarle county, Virginia, moonlighting on the case along with private investigator Richard Hudson, and then there's Jason Flom, the multi-millionaire music executive who when he's not discovering multi-platinum artists is giving a voice to the wrongfully convicted through the innocence project. It's very interesting, and it's very sad that he's still in jail 30 years later. Oh, it's beyond sad. It's tragic, when you have a guy who has only been with one woman in his life, and she turned out to be the devil. Reporter: But the battle lines are drawn, because in Bedford county, the original investigator Ricky Gardner continues to believe soaring is guilty. And he says, kill them. What is the physical evidence connecting Jens to this murder scene? The physical evidence? Well, we've got the sock impression that we found at the scene. Oh, my god, let's talk about the sock print. How the hell can you convict somebody based on a sock print? The prosecution tried to link Jens soaring to the haysom murders by comparing bloody sock prints found at the house. Well, what you do is you bring in an expert, a sock print expert, right, which sounds ridiculous, cause it is. Reporter: Police originally said that sock print roughly corresponded to a woman's size seven foot, too small for Jens soering's size 8 1/2. They also point to mistakes Jens made when he confessed. He told police Nancy haysom was wearing blue-jeans. She was not. She was dressed in a housecoat. What kind of sense does it make for him to give the wrong details? That doesn't add up. Reporter: In a petition for a pardon, Jens says longer the trial he learned a significant piece of evidence had not been shared with his defense attorneys, an analysis of the crime by an FBI agent. The FBI profiler was convinced of two things. That whoever killed Mr. And Mrs. Haysom was intimate with the family, and was a woman. That's right. That's what he said. He definitely told them that it was a woman that was close to the family, involved in that crime scene. Reporter: The profiler says he was also struck by Nancy haysom's outfit, that house coat. She would never see strangers wearing a nightgown and her bathrobe. Exactly! Reporter: Another thing, remember Elizabeth and Jens's rental car had no trace of blood even though there was a trail of bloody footprints leading towards the driveway. Which begs the question, there must have been another car. There has to have been another car, and we have a mechanic in that area stepping forward and saying, I know I didn't mention it 20 years ago, but actually. Tony Buchanan swears to me he serviced a car for Elizabeth haysom in this lot just weeks after her parents were killed. Reporter: More than twenty years after the trial, in 2011, Tony Buchannan suddenly comes forward with an incredible claim. He says just weeks after the murders, Elizabeth haysom and a man brought a car in for repair. Buchannan says he saw blood on the floor mats and took a closer look. When I looked over between the console and the seat, I seen the knife and it was full of blood. This kind of knife. Reporter: He says at the time, he assumed the blood and the knife were connected to deer hunting. He says years later, he saw a photo of Jens soering, and then he realized that was not the man he had seen with Elizabeth and the bloody car. And I said, well, damn. That ain't the guy that was in the shop. I said, somebody else is involved in this case because somebody else than this guy -- this guy was not in my shop. Tony Buchanan has no credibility. Reporter: Ricky Gardner questions why Buchanan waited so long to come forward. Elizabeth, in 1985, this case -- this case was on front page news every day -- every day. Come on. He's not credible. Reporter: In his pardon petition, Jens says the strongest proof of his innocence Ic revealed by modern DNA testing of the old evidence from the haysom house. An expert working for Jens says the results are astonishing. There is no trace of Jens at the crime scene. There was no way that Jens soering could contribute to those samples. Reporter: Experts on soering's team say some of the samples contained DNA not from Jens, but two strangers. It looks like there is at least one to two unidentified males at that crime scene. Reporter: That has Jason Flom and others more convinced than ever, that Elizabeth is the real killer and she had accomplices. What actually must have happened is that she went to the house with two males, and that things took a very, very bad turn from there, and now the DNA backs that up. Reporter: But a DNA expert "20/20" consultant questions whether the results about two strangers are really that conclusive. Professor Dan Krane says it's possible the DNA is actually from one of the victims, Derek haysom. There's no indication that Jens soering was present at the crime scene, but I think we can also say that there's no affirmative indication of anybody other than the victims being present at the crime scene as well. Reporter: Jens' supporters stand by their experts' interpretation. We know two guys did it, and unless they've died since then, they're out there.

