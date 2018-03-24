Transcript for Couple drugged and blindfolded, and woman abducted in the middle of the night: Part 1

The voice kept saying over and over again, like, "Wake up. This is a robbery. We're not here to harm you." There were red laser beams pointing at them. There were flashes. Bright lights. They were told to -- to turn over. They were bound. This is wild it reads like a movie script. The details are insane. And I could see red dots scanning the wall, and I thought, like, "Holy , this is real." Reporter: Aaron Quinn and Denise Huskins are sound asleep in their bed. It's 3:00 in the morning, when intruders break into their dreams. And I remember thinking, like, god, this is a really bad nightmare. They had guns facing us. Reporter: They say they hear men swarming their home, one comes into their bedroom. Dressed in a black wet suit, he's barking orders. He said, "I'm gonna leave some ties at the -- the edge of the bed. And Aaron's gonna put his hands behind his back. You're going to tie his hands behind his back and his feet together." Reporter: It gets creepy. The man in black calls Aaron by his name. And he said, "Aaron, turn over." And -- He knew his name. Yeah. And, like, that was another, like, oh my god, what is this? Reporter: He is weirdly courteous and complimentary. And he was encouraging me saying, "You're doing a good job. Continue." Saying you were being good victims? Yeah. He asked if I was comfortable. I mean, just -- I'm like, "What -- what the hell do you care?" Reporter: Aaron and Denise are stuffed in a closet, trussed up with zip ties, and blindfolded with blacked out swim goggles. Headphones playing soothing music are placed over their ears. They are forced to chug a cocktail of cough syrup laced with a powerful sedative. Just total sensory deprivation. I don't know a better word than terrifying because it wasn't just a robbery. And so you probably thought the end might be death. Yeah. I was convinced of it. Yeah. And we were helpless at that point. Reporter: Aaron hears a prerecorded voice in his headphones. Threatening that if he resists, they'll shock Denise with a stun gun, or cut her face. Coldly informing him, this is a kidnapping. They're going to take Denise. They leave Aaron behind to raise the ransom. Two $8,500 payments. They knew exactly what he could afford. Asked for a certain amount of money that I could pay. If he asked for $1 million I'd immediately have to go to the police. Reporter: One shadowy abductor tosses Denise, still bound hand and foot, wearing those goggles and headphones, in the trunk of a car, and drives off into the dark of night. Before the violent invasion of their cozy life, Aaron and Denise might have considered themselves the luckiest couple in Vallejo California. Aaron's house is on mare island, a northern suburb of San Francisco. Very safe neighborhood. New nice homes, it was a white picket fence type neighborhood. Reporter: Aaron and Denise had it all, good looks, great careers in physical therapy, and the thrill of new romance, they'd met just seven months earlier. We joke that our first date wasn't really intended to be a first date. We were out with other therapists that we work with, and it was, like, there was no one else there. It just came natural, our relationship. Yeah. It was -- Easy. Reporter: And then, the catastrophe. When Aaron comes-to, Denise is gone, but he's not alone. The's a camera there. And there are tape marks on the ground. To imprison him. Reporter: Aaron wakes up from the sedative, groggy and terrified. He says the kidnappers had marked off a section of the first floor living area with red tape and warned him, stay within the lines or else. You go outside that confinement and we will hurt Denise. The kidnappers are telling me that they're going to kill Denise if I go to the police. They're going to kill my family. Reporter: It is an agonizing decision, but finally ten hours after his home was invaded and his girlfriend abducted, Aaron makes what he says is the toughest call of his life. He dials 911 knowing he is gambling wh Denise's life. When I was dialing 911, before I hit -- I was thinking I might be killing her. As of this moment Ms. Huskins whereabouts are unknown and we are treating this matter as a kidnap for ransom. And anyone who has any information about her whereabouts are encouraged to contact the Vallejo police department immediately. Denise Huskins vanished from her boyfriend's home and has been kidnapped and is possibly being held for ransom. Reporter: Vallejo police launch a massive search for the missing blonde 29-year-old. Lots of resources looking for this beautiful, young woman who's missing and supposedly has been kidnapped. Tonight, Denise Huskins is still missing and police have no suspects. Reporter: What no one knows, not even Denise, drugged and blindfolded in the trunk, is that the kidnappers have driven her 150 miles away to a hideout in south lake tahoe, near the Nevada border. Like the rest of the world, the kidnappers are watching the news. They even shows Denise a story about her anguished dad. And my dad said something I think, like, "She's a strong person. Stay strong." Be strong like you always are 'cause you got -- To have my family and my friends worry and not know what was gonna happen, it just -- can't imagine what that was like for them. Reporter: Denise says one of the abductors moves her to a blacked-out bedroom, keeping her heavily sedated much of the time. But this much, she knows. She is fighting for her life. And I told myself, "It doesn't matter what they do. I'm not gonna spend the last moment of my life screaming in terror." Tell me how you got through mentally those hours with him. I tried to play out every possible scenario and what was most likely to happen if I did "A," "B" or "C." And everything I determined would get me killed or more traumatized, more hurt. There was no winning for me to try to fight, and so my only hope was to maybe connect with him. And show him the human that is in front of him. Reporter: It seems to be working, at first. She got sympathy and praise from her captor. He would basically say that he admired me. And -- and my strength. And he acknowledged that Aaron and I were good people. He said, "You guys don't deserve this. This shouldn't be happening to you." Reporter: But she says any kindness was outweighed by the cruelty to come. Courageously, Denise has decided to speak openly about it for the first time. He raped you. Yeah. Reporter: She says he recorded the rape on camera, but didn't like the way it looked, so he did it again. And he decided to tape my eyes shut saying that, you know, "The recording it'll just look like your eyes are shut. And then this time we have to kiss." Reporter: She says he told her his gang was making him do all this, planning to use the video against her if she ever went to the police. If they ever thought that I was gonna go to the authorities they would release it on the internet. And that it was supposed to look like it was consensual, like, we were in a relationship. Reporter: But that's not the last time Denise or Aaron say they would be victimized.

