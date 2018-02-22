Transcript for Dad who survived son's murder plot that killed mom, brother wants his life spared

We're here in Austin at the state capital. Waiting for the Texas pardons and Parole Board to come down with the decision. On our request to. Change Bart senate's from. X accuse him to life in prison with no parole. I hope the bar will be given a life sentence in prison because I have seen such change in him. He's been. Incarcerated for eleven years that's 4000. Tastes he's done a lot of work himself. And he's struggled hard to try to find out what it was that went wrong in this mine there's a mental illness issue here that we still don't quite understand. But he has learned. How to recognize the danger points and to work around them I want the opportunity to spin. Years. Watching him grow and there's so much that he can do.

