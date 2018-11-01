Transcript for Doctor describes North Korean defector soldier's condition when he got to the hospital

Just a couple months ago this dramatic video shocked the world. A lone North Korean soldier is driving just a few hundred feet from the border. But this is no ordinary patrol. His G stuck in the ditch and with fellow North Korean soldiers closing in his only option. Run. In a hail of bullets. The soldier crosses the border to freedom but badly injured 18 when he has obtained video of the complicated surgery. And an interview with the Doctor Who saved his life. I doubt there's shot from behind. She worked fast forward to hear from DMZ area they probably would've died it was not rescued instantly. The doctor says the soldiers desperation is a clear sign that life is getting worse in North Korea under the rule. Kim Jong yen.

