Doctor describes North Korean defector soldier's condition when he got to the hospital

More
"20/20" obtained footage of the complicated surgery Dr. Lee Cook-jong performed on the 25-year-old defector.
0:58 | 01/11/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Doctor describes North Korean defector soldier's condition when he got to the hospital
Just a couple months ago this dramatic video shocked the world. A lone North Korean soldier is driving just a few hundred feet from the border. But this is no ordinary patrol. His G stuck in the ditch and with fellow North Korean soldiers closing in his only option. Run. In a hail of bullets. The soldier crosses the border to freedom but badly injured 18 when he has obtained video of the complicated surgery. And an interview with the Doctor Who saved his life. I doubt there's shot from behind. She worked fast forward to hear from DMZ area they probably would've died it was not rescued instantly. The doctor says the soldiers desperation is a clear sign that life is getting worse in North Korea under the rule. Kim Jong yen.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":52285311,"title":"Doctor describes North Korean defector soldier's condition when he got to the hospital","duration":"0:58","description":"\"20/20\" obtained footage of the complicated surgery Dr. Lee Cook-jong performed on the 25-year-old defector. ","url":"/2020/video/doctor-describes-north-korean-defector-soldiers-condition-hospital-52285311","section":"2020","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.