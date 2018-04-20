Why this domestic worker is speaking out about sexual harassment

June Barrett has been a domestic worker for 14 years and talks about women's fears of retaliation if they speak out about sexual harassment.
0:59 | 04/20/18

My name is due in part I head it mr. Parker I have been mystic where for the past fourteen yards the domestic worker I fees from the challenges. One of the toughest and biggest challenge faith is six harassment. I choose to speak out against us six or harassment in mystic work. Because obviously he's very rampant and out of women are free to speak. Charts. A free and their jobs aren't so lunar for it because. Aaron it's not. H art he can go to teleport these incidents. And so that's one of the biggest reason why women you know I don't wouldn't losing. There are income Weatherford this week but I'm not afraid to speak on this is Thai and this moment in each movement. She was stool stick fall art boy. To speak about it stop.

