Transcript for Families weren't told adopted kids had identical siblings, were part of study: Part 5

Reporter: It was Dr. Viola Bernard's idea to separate twins. It was Dr. Peter Neubauer's idea to study them. And they both agreed not to tell the adoptive families, a secret they would need help keeping. Help from researchers just like Larry Perlman who took a job working on the twin study as a young graduate student. They didn't believe that the infants would register the separation, would register the knowledge that they had a twin in the first few months. Well, it was -- it was speculation because nobody had studied infants. Reporter: Lori shineski informed Doug and Howard that Perlman had studied them in their separate adoptive homes when they were just 6 years old. More than 40 years later, the twins visited him at his home. Hi. Hi. How are you doing? Larry Perlman. Doug Rausch. Nice to meet you. It's been awhile, huh? Yeah. 44 years. Exactly. We were 6 when you -- Yes. Yes. I actually pulled up the testing I did on you guys when you were exactly 6. So I know there were ten twins at that time. Ten sets? Ten altogether. Five sets. Did you guys research it as a job? But for the people that were in it -- That's their life. It's, you know, people making decisions about your life, and you have no control over some of them actively lie to you outright. Lied to me parents anyway. It got me thinking about the damage that was done to the families, to the parents who were kept in the dark about the fact they had adopted twins, and that was a piece that I had never really thought through very much. You know, that made me sad, and it made me think how much of an injustice has been done to all of these twins who were subjects of this experiment. Reporter: Lori shineski tracked down another researcher who made house calls studying the unknowingly separated twins and their families. Her name is Janet David. As a researcher she had made a home visit to Sharon morello when she was a little girl. As Janet David arrived for the home visit, however, she realized she knew Sharon's adoptive mother, Vivian. They had met in college. Still, even with that personal connection, Janet kept the secret. Janet got out of her car that day, and went inside that house and studied that family and that twin and never told that her baby was identical twin? No. Reporter: Wow. More than 40 years after Janet and other researchers studied Sharon, they agreed to meet Sharon and her mother. You may remember this woman. ABC news consultant, Pam Slaton. She brought the story to "20/20's" attention. Janet. Hi, I'm Sharon. Nice to see you. Yes. I was a research assistant on the study that Sharon was in, and Vivian and I actually went to college together. What a small world. Incredible coincidences. But if Janet expected a happy reunion, that's not what happened. Things quickly get tense. You knew that she was a twin. Yeah. And you never mentioned it. I can't answer the question. I don't know. We were told that this was the way the study was set up, that the families didn't know they had a twin, and that's how it was. Because you know it's something that I would have really liked to know. Yeah. And so would she. I'm sure. Even when the study was over, why did you never call to say, by the way, you know, there's a twin out there if you ever want to find her? Well, I left the study shortly after I met your family, but I was low on the totem pole. I had just been starting graduate school, so I had no authority, no clout, no nothing. Did you feel it was wrong what they did? The study? Doing the study? I don't. I don't. It was a time that we were saying, it was hard to get white babies and so this was an opportunity for two families to have a baby. What a terrible explanation for why they were doing this. The idea that, well, waee wanted to make sure there were enough white babies to go around. So if there were two or three, why would you keep them together when you can spread the bounty? We knew that the families were competent parents. It was, like, there was no harm here. We are not, like, sperexperimenting. That part never struck me as wrong, you know, so it looked like the babies are going to good families. I think they were hoping for an apology, in some way, shape or form. I would if -- I mean, I'm sorry. I'm sorry about it, but I was not responsible, and unfortunately the people who created the study and who designed the study are probably not alive. Reporter: After the meeting, Sharon and Vivian were blunt about their disappointment. She didn't seem sorry. She didn't seem to understand that what she did caused pain.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.