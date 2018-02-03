Transcript for Father speaks out on girlfriend's death, honors memory of son with foundation

The circumstances. Rebecca suicide or very unusual it it certainly crossed my mind. That there could have been foul play I think no one knew. What it happened when it first happened I didn't know I didn't know for Beck had taken her life I didn't know if someone else was involved. And I was racking my brain to see if she had any enemies. Five I had in me that could have been responsible for something like this night get white people are curious about this even now. But again after an extremely. Thorough investigation. I think we we have the answers. I became completely convinced. One it was briefed. Buying several different law enforcement agencies. That their conclusions were sound they were thorough. And Rebecca have taken her life so no I have no lingering doubts. That Rebecca did anything other than take room. We know that it's been very difficult to find peace and to just be within ourselves as a family two recover from all of this. And there's no question that manner Rebecca suicide. Provoked a tremendous amount of attention and interest. Changes in life forever. Because you find a depth of pain. That you thought was unmentionable. You learnt how to climb back. Because you have to go on. And honor those memories in every way that you Karen. But it's it's life training. I want Max to be remembered for that sweet boy that he was. Touched a lot of lives and very positive way. A lot of joy and happiness to a lot of people. And continues to bring a lot of happiness and joy to those that knew him and can think of him and through the work that we're doing acts in motion feel that weren't genuinely. Honoring his memory. Providing opportunities for kids that might not have those opportunities to have truly. And their lives and to appreciate the value of sports which is something that Max booked. More than anything except prince finally.

