Through nine seasons of award-winning television, "The Roseanne show" welcomed so many stars and future stars along the way. I'm the only one here and the sign says Dr. Whitman, so, that's me. George Klee nee. . I remember George klclooney came on early in his career. Who wouldn't like to kiss Johnny Galecki? Johnny and I have such a special connection. And when we get to work together, it's an added bonus. I'm sorry, am I being too loud. No, you're being perfect and you know it. Johnny, my god. He's got so much money. I can't believe -- I'm angry for his success. No, I'm very happy for him, he's great. I tried an accent once and it didn't work for me. People kept asking if I was wearing a retainer. Sandra Bernhard, who is so funny. I specifically told Arne to be here at 9:30. All these years later, people will comment on, you know, what I was wearing and loved the outfits and just Nancy's outrageousness. It is really a big part of the lexicon of my career. James Pickens, he's unbelievably talented. We knew that decades ago. Even before I got the "Grey's anatomy" gig. People would say, I remember you from "Roseanne." You were chuck. You're a Wideman, Marvin. They brought on Bob Hope one time for a cameo. The audience just went up. We get so used to seeing great people that it just becomes an every day thing. Sometimes you have to step back from it for awhile, look around and go, wow, I got to work with some of the best who did it. And martin mull, Fred Willard, who are just incredible together. And Sharon stone. My friend toe Tobey Maguire was on the show. Joseph gordon-levitt. Another one of those really talented people who goes to "Third rock from the sun" and obviously his career has really blossomed. But the legacy of the show wasn't just in front of the camera. There was sitcom magic behind the scenes. We were writers on "Roseanne", and we're the creators of "The middle." Are you over 50? Ugh, yes. Do you feel overwhelmed with clutter? We loved the writing of "Roseanne" so much. Is we said, if we could bring that kind of authenticity, dealing with having that heart and yet having the comedy, all those are things that we brought from "Roseanne" into "The middle." Yeah, and not being afraid to write some serious situations with characters who don't have a choice always to quit their job. Or if their credit card bill comes, it actually is a real problem for them. "The middle" is definitely rooted in "Roseanne." "The Roseanne show" became the roots of a comedy writing family tree. We had so many big writers that have created incredible shows. Amy sherman-palladino. Who obviously went on to create "Gilmore girls." Bruce helford. Yeah, drew Carey and multiple things. We owe a debt to our time at "Roseanne." And we have an aftghan on the couch. It means home to us. I think that what Frankie and Roseanne have in common. They're not like June cleaver as far as their families go. They're not wearing pearls and a dress with an apron. They don't necessarily always have a kind word of an encouraging word for their kids. And not that they're mean, it's just sort of a realism with your kids that I think a lot of parents relate to. Okay. Here's your hat. Backpack. Lunch. I think what comes through in both spokes is the heart and the love. ??? Just as it opened, so many seasons around the kitchen table, "Roseanne's" last episode included a gathering of the extended family. The dining table is sort of like the hallmark of where everybody gathers for all important events and I think that she used, you know, the kitchen and the table as the linchpin of all those stories. So, it made sense that you would resolve it all at the table. The final episode shocked the viewers with revealing Dan's character was actually dead and the entire last season, you know, where they were rich and won the lottery -- We won the lottery! Was all just a story Roseanne made up. None of it happened. My writing is really what got me through the last year after Dan . I think I'll be a lot better now that this book is done. The sad ending hit hard for fans and for the cast. The show ended and I was devastated. Maybe one of the hardest moments of my entire life. If you can picture everybody you know that you literally have built your world around for nine years suddenly, everybody has to leave. It was strange to be only, you know, 22 years old, start back at ground zero and have to build my life back up after having early success. The show ended, but life moved on. So, after the show, I did a bunch of other acting, "Seinfeld." Is there anybody else here but you? I'm alone. I did a few movies. And I focused on family. And I met my wife and got married. I really wanted my kids to have some kind of Normal life and I wanted to be heavily involved as a dad, so, I went behind the scenes, I worked on the technical side of everything. And then I was a high school coach, mostly baseball and softball. I guess I look at it is, I got to chase my dream. So, I kind of always loved to help other people chase theirs. I had been commuting from Canada, so, I moved back there. Did my general arts degree. Then when I was 24, I was like, okay, I'm ready, I'll go back. And then got lucky and got ask scrubs." And ended up staying. After the show was over, I did a few movies and I just started to work again and do different projects. Lecy finished college and continues to act in film and theater. You go to sleep. John Goodman's career includes dozens of blockbusters and independent hits. And Roseanne returned to standup, started a farm and even ran for president. And Laurie Metcalf -- Not expect everybody to do everything -- ahh! Well, she's going for Oscar gold next month.

