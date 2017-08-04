Transcript for What happened to Lauren? Tenn. woman found dead at a lake event: Part 4

Reporter: Private eye Sheila Wysocki has been working the Lauren Agee case on land and lake. Back in smithville, Tennessee, where Lauren's body was discovered after camping on a cliff with her friend Hannah, Hannah's boyfriend Aaron, and his friend Chris. To sherry Smith's dismay, DeKalb county police have closed the case, finding no evidence of foul play. Finding that she fell from a cliff, landed on rocks, and rolled into the lake. Sheila has her own opinions. And begins locating witnesses and assembling the evidence filed later in sherry's wrongful death lawsuit. When you start looking at the autopsy and the crime scene photos, and you look at her injuries, they weren't adding up. Reporter: Sheila points out hemorrhaging in Lauren's neck. She sees a possible sign of strangulation. Somebody either held her down, or choked her. Reporter: And she's following a lead. This police officer, who called sherry Smith. I basically just wanted her to know that I strongly felt that it was not an accident. Reporter: Ryan Melanson was working for a neighboring police department on the day Lauren's body was found and spent time with Chris and Aaron at the scene. They were extremely nervous. Reporter: In a rare step, Melanson questions the findings of his brothers in blue. Saying Aaron and Chris expressed no sympathy or concern for Lauren. Just, their body language and demeanor toward the incident told me that there was something wrong with the picture. People don't act like that unless they have something to hide. Reporter: Could he be right? Sheila tracks down another skeptical police officer from outside DeKalb county. Remember Chris yarchuk? He worked security at wakefest and met Lauren the night before she died. He too suspects something's off. Your radar kind of was raised right away. Absolutely. Reporter: He leads us up to the campsite. A snake infested, rocky area. We took the same route as Lauren as her friends, with the steep incline. Even with a rope, it's no small task. It is not easy getting up here. Okay. So, this is the spot. Wow, that's quite a trek. Great view, though. Reporter: The terrain is treacherous. Even in daylight. It's hard to believe that they came up here in the middle of the night. And they're intoxicated, too. This area here is where Lauren and the others set up their campsite. Do you believe she slipped down this hill and fell to her death? I do not. Reporter: Yarchuk's main question, how did Lauren's body end up in a cove, hundreds of feet away from the cliff? If she fell off the steep side, her body would have had to travel around a large bend. And if she fell off the other side with the more gradual incline, he wonders, would she have ended up in the water? If she slipped and fell down here -- Mm-hmm. Reporter: Could she have made it in to the water? There's too many trees here, there's too many rocks. You could maybe make it to half way down, where it flattens out. Reporter: In an unscientific demonstration he shows us his theory, with a mannequin. Similar size and weight. 105-pound dummy. I'll just drop it. Going forward. Reporter: It was caught in the branches. Didn't even make it down to the bottom. Correct. It's not even halfway down. Reporter: Yarchuk alleges police skipped fundamental steps in their investigation. Including properly securing the scene, and collecting a rape kit. At the lake, Sheila checks the water currents. I think she would stay here based on the current. Reporter: And interviews the boaters that found the body. But she really wants to talk to the friends. She takes a trip to the sunshine state. I flew to Florida. Reporter: To talk to Hannah. To talk to Hannah. Reporter: When Sheila arrives for a chat, Hannah is willing. You understand that we're recording? Yes. Reporter: She repeats her story that Lauren was simply missing when she woke up. From the time I went to sleep to the time I went away -- there's nothing. There's nothing. It's just a void of like, "What was she doing? She peeing? Was she with somebody else?" I don't know. Reporter: As for Chris, who Hannah and Lauren met that weekend -- He was asleep. I didn't know him well, but when people ask me, "Do you think he could have done it?" No. I don't think he would have been physically capable, without me hearing. Reporter: Hannah explains why she didn't call Lauren's parents and authorities that morning when Lauren was gone. Everybody's like, you know, "Don't worry." You know, "Lauren's the kind that's -- make friends with anyone." I searched as much as I could without having to go to every single boat. I figured she would find us. Reporter: Midconversation, Sheila says there's a telling moment. And she is immediately suspicious. Hannah's phone starts ringing. It's Aaron on the phone. What we were able to hear was, "Stick to the story." Reporter: Aaron said, "Stick to the story"? Yep.

