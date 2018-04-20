Transcript for Hotel housekeeper on speaking out against sexual harassment

Some of the challenges that we are faced let me and my coworkers are faced with as. Housekeepers just the fact that we're said clearly it. So a lot of times we really don't know what we're walking into with the situation. Concern answer. And de self can be kind of where you sell clothes police ski area. Which I know a lot of people may not really nice. When they come to a halt hill even noticed that most of the time to let ourselves act also light. To the it by example for my children. Also in helping so that in the next generation let when they go up and there are also in the work force that. They know that they have a voice to speak out. In just like many others. It's not acceptable and if something is to happen and they should say something or feel protecting Internet chat and note it. You know they won't be retired retaliated it can't still are tired or. You know look bad upon because something like this did happen to them.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.