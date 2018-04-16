Transcript for James Comey Part 6: Comey on a Trump impeachment

fired by president trump. Since then, ce stark colusions abthe use of power and moral leadep. You that president trump isthical, untetheredthe truth. Is Donald Trump unfit to be president?. Not in the way I O hear ople talk about it. I don't buy this S about him being mentally incompetent or early stages of dementia. He ses me as a person of above average intellce who's Trac conversations and knows what's going on.n't think he's medically unfit to be president. I think he's morally unfit to be president. A person who sees moral equivalence in charlottesville, who talks about eaomen like TREs of meat, who lies constantly about matters big and smald insists the American people believe that person's not fit to be prent of the United States, on moral grs. R president must embody respect, and adhere to the values tare at the core of this country. The important being truth. This president is LE that he is morally unfit to be presid Reporter: If you are T, at is the medy? Should Donald Trump be impeached? Impeachment question of law and fact and politics. Reporter: You'rcitizen. Ve judgment. Yeah, I'll tell you, I'll give youtrange answer. I hopeot because think impeacng and removing Donald Trump from office would let the American people E hook and have something happen indire that I believe they're duty bound to do directly people in this country need to stand up and go to the voting booth and vote their values.and so -- impeachment, in a way, would short circuit that. Repr: A couple years back, you gave a speech saying, "If wel in love with our own virtue, we can go sideways." At a point over the last two years, did you fall prey to th did you fall in love with your virtue? I don't think so. But I worried about it constantly. And the guardrail for that, because th a big worry I about mysf, was to surround myself with people who hit that, hit at the certainty. Hit at the pride to make sure I've thought about thingll. But at end of the day, you've got to a in the mirror. You've got to make the right decision, but most of all, for the right reason there's this expression that a lie gets halfway around the world before the gets its boots on. In the age of thbiice, lie makes 100 laps around the world before the truthoud. Gonna teac I'm gonntravel around and eak about ership. I want to ofthem a vision of here's what it should look like. Matter. This president doet reflect the values of this country.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.