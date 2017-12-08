Jury finds former FBI agent, daughter guilty of her husband's murder: Part 4

More
The judge sentenced both father and daughter to 20 to 25 years in prison.
5:57 | 08/12/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Jury finds former FBI agent, daughter guilty of her husband's murder: Part 4

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":49168729,"title":"Jury finds former FBI agent, daughter guilty of her husband's murder: Part 4","duration":"5:57","description":"The judge sentenced both father and daughter to 20 to 25 years in prison.","url":"/2020/video/jury-finds-fbi-agent-daughter-guilty-husbands-murder-49168729","section":"2020","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.