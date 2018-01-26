Transcript for Larry Nassar defends himself in court: Part 5

I felt amazing making my statement. I never felt more confident. Completely relieved and empowered. Empowered. Empowered. Mr. Nassar, I am going to ask that you be seated in the witness stand for the convenience of the witnesses. Reporter: There is no way out for Larry Nassar. Sentenced to 60 years in a separate child pornography case, he's now back in court for sendencing after pleading guilty to criminal sexual conduct. But today, women from around the country begin to descend on this Michigan courtroom for a chance to be heard. Little girls don't stay little forever. They grow into strong women that return to destroy your world. Reporter: One after another, they step up and speak up. I will educate my children about monsters like you and pray to god they will never experience pain like this. I feel like the life has bitterly been sucked out of me. Reporter: In a letter, Nassar complains to the court that listening to the victim impact statements is too hard. Tough luck, says the judge. Spending four or five days listening to them is significantly minor, considering the hours of pleasure you had at their expense. And ruining their lives. She could have said, "Let's look at the people who were victims in the charges that he pled guilty to. And let them speak and maybe let their family member speak." But instead, she said, anybody who was a victim of his conduct by him, you can speak. You can share your truth. Take your time. When you are ready -- Reporter: And the compassionate judge allows them to speak for as long as they want. You are a role model. You are a hero. She has been our therapist. When we have needed someone the most -- She is your therapist? Yes. I don't know if we would have asked for a better judge. Amazing. Do you know in the military, her nickname was bar kau da walk Lena? Just listening for her being there, I know that she has 100% what's best for us. Reporter: Originally scheduled for four days, the trial continues for seven. By the end, 156 women came forward. How dare you? How can you sexually assault a child in front of their mother? Reporter: As the victims' statements are televised, many victims across the country are cat watching. Among them is akemi look. I remember thinking, how are these women doing this? She is one of Nassar's victims. But the 31-year old has chosen to close that chapter of her life. When I wrote my victim impact statement and submitted I said, "This is it." I don't ever want to revisit this again in my life. I don't want people to associate my name with being a child sexual abuse victim. Reporter: But the more she watches -- You've pissed off the wrong army of women. Reporter: The more she realizes she just join the fight. She races to the airport battling traffic and her emotions. It is a 1,700-mile struggle that begins to go south at the gate with a panic attack. This police woman came over and said, are you okay? Can I help you? And I told her that I don't think I can get on this flight right now. I really don't, but I know that I have to. Reporter: And so she does, on the last flight out of town. As luck would have it, additional support services are provided by a jack Russell terrier named Maggie. An emotional support dog is sitting in the second row with a couple who was flying, and I said, can I sit down next to you? And they said, of course, you can. Reporter: Akemi's journey gets her to Michigan just in time for sentencing day. As for Rachael denhollender, her journey has come full circle. She is the last victim to take Nassar to task. And was the first to file a police report and speak out against him. They call her the general of this army. You have fashioned for yourself a prison that is far far worse than any I could ever put you in. And I pity you for that. Reporter: He offers up a boilerplate apology that the women say moved no one. There are no words to describe the depth and breadth of how sorry I am for what has occurred. Reporter: But another side of him emerges when the judge reads more from Nassar's first letter of complaint to the court. Larry Nassar feels he too is a victim. The media convinced them that everything I did was wrong and bad. They feel I broke their trust. Hell hath no fury like a woman scorned. Reporter: There's an audible gasp in the courtroom and a similar reaction when I talk to the women. Hell hath no fury like a woman scorned. Disgusting. It sounds like he still doesn't get it. I don't feel like he does. Reporter: That set the stage for the judge's stinging response. I wouldn't send my dogs to you, sir. I can't even guess how many vulnerable children and families you actually assaulted. Reporter: Judge Rosemarie Aquilina, who claims not to be good with math, did an excellent job throwing around some pretty big numbers to make sure Nassar never hurts anyone ever again. I'm giving you 175 years which is 2,100 months. I've just signed your death warrant. Sir, you do not deserve to walk outside of prison ever again. Reporter: The judge's sentence was met with applause. And moments after the judge has her say, akemi has hers inspired by the women around her. They gave me courage. They gave me hope that there can be change. And we need change. This needs to end here.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.