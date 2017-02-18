Transcript for Why Leanna Taylor took the stand in ex-husband's defense: Part 5

Reporter: Glynn county courthouse, Brunswick, Georgia. The Ross Harris murder trial is being held 300 miles from the scene of the crime. Defense attorneys argued for a change of venue to ensure a fair trial. I've described to a lot of people what happened to me was kind of like an earthquake. Losing cooper was the massive damage, and then everything else after that was like an aftershock. Reporter: Ross' lawyers now March out a cast of characters from Ross' brother. I think he loved cooper more than life itself. Reporter: To a bible study confidante. Cooper kind of became the center of Ross' attention whenever he was around. Reporter: To help paint a picture of Ross as a caring and committed father, not a cheating, cold-hearted killer. But the defense saved its best witness for last. The accused's ex-wife speaking in his defense. She took the stand in her ex-husband's murder trial. Reporter: The courtroom is aghast as the grieving mother turned spurned wife takes the stand. Now divorced from Ross, and now back to Leanna Taylor. She may be her ex-husband's last, great hope. Did Ross love this little boy? Yes, he did, very much. Reporter: You went on the stand and supported your husband. Why did you do that? This was never about me defending Ross. When you get on the stand and you swear to tell the whole truth and nothing but the truth, that's what you're supposed to do. And that's what I did. I couldn't get up there and say that he was a bad father because it wasn't true. I couldn't get up there and say that he seemed bothered by having a child because it wasn't true. Reporter: But on cross-examination the prosecution zeroes in on Ross' so-called double life, confronting Leanna about Ross' affairs and other lewd behaviors. You would agree that that was somebody completely different than the person you married? I would agree that that was a part of his personality that he did not share with me. Reporter: But Leanna dislikes the description of a double life, saying she there were struggles in their marriage, revealing she knew her husband had at times sexted with other women and struggled with a porn addiction, that she says she believed was under control. She says they were in counseling when cooper died. Did he ever tell you that he'd gotten up at 5:43 A.M. Around there, was awake at that point, messaging strangers? No. Reporter: But Leanna remains steadfast that he would never have taken the life of their 22-month-old son. There was evidence in our relationship that would suggest that he would be capable of being unfaithful to me. There was no evidence in our relationship that suggested that he would harm anyone, much less his own son. Reporter: Was there ever any evidence presented at trial that made you question whether or not Ross was guilty of murder? Not guilty of intentionally murdering, not planning the murder. Reporter: Nothing about the two-minute drive? No. Reporter: The proximity of the car seat? The car seat would've been there whether cooper was there or not. Reporter: Him going back to the car? Nothing made you think, "Hmm"? The going back to the car part actually for me solidifies that it wasn't intentional. To me, it said the opposite. He didn't have a clue that cooper was in there. Reporter: What about Ross watching that video of an animal in a hot car in the days prior to cooper's death? We have a dog. Many, many other people viewed that same video. Reporter: Many, many people didn't then leave their son in a hot car. Right, you're right. Reporter: But despite Leanna's steadfast support for Ross, there was this. The most raw and emotional confession she would make. How do you feel about your ex-husband? He ruined my life. He destroyed my life. I'm humiliated. I may never trust anybody again the way that I did. If I never see him again after this day, that's fine. Reporter: After 26 days of trial, over 70 witnesses and roughly 1,200 pieces of evidence, it's judgment day. We find the defendant guilty this 14th day of November. Reporter: There's a hush in the courtroom as a jury of six men and six women find Ross Harris guilty of all eight counts, including felony murder. He is sentenced to life in prison plus 32 years. Found guilty for leaving his son in a hot Coar. The maximum sentence. Reporter: Leanna continues to believe that the jury got it wrong, but she's beginning to come to terms with why they would have convicted him. I think that most people believe that somebody needs to pay for the death of a little boy. That's the emotional response to that. His actions that day resulted in my son dying, and that's the truth. Reporter: Has Ross ever apologized to you? Mm-hmm. Reporter: What did he apologize for? For not protecting our son that day, for not being faithful to me, for taking his family for granted. Reporter: Do you accept his apology? I accept it. It's not going to change anything. Reporter: Do you feel like you have closure with him? No. I don't really know what the closure would be. I've never had the opportunity to express the anger that I've had towards him. Reporter: Have you imagined what you would say to him? Yes. I don't think it's appropriate for right now.

