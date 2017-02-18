Transcript for Leanna Taylor's mission to preserve son's legacy: Part 6

Reporter: These days, little gives Leanna Harris, now Leanna Taylor, solace. Her son cooper has now been gone longer than he was alive. I know that you still have some of cooper's things with you always. Right now at this very moment, there is a Sippy cup on my kitchen table that still has the water in it that he had drank the day before or the morning of. And I just can't -- I can't wash it. I can't empty it because it -- there's some of him in it, and that -- that may seem weird. It may seem -- Reporter: It doesn't. It's on my table, and nobody touches it. It's like they know better. Reporter: Leanna has found another, more permanent way of keeping her son with her, everywhere she goes. I decided that I would have his footprint tattooed on my foot. I remember thinking, because there was suspicion around me, that if they took me, and they threw me in a jail, and they took everything away from me, they would never be able to take that footprint off my foot. Reporter: You also have another tattoo on your wrist. The anchor was very symbolic for me. I was trying to anchor myself in this life when I didn't want to be here. Reporter: It begins with a semicolon. Tell me what that semicolon represents. The semicolon is a representation of a place in your life where you could have put a period, and ended it. You could have ended your life. But you choose to continue that sentence and not end it with a period. Reporter: How close did you come to ending it? I've held a knife in my hand, to my skin. I've held a handful of pills in my hand and weighed the options and the cost. Reporter: What stopped you from doing it? My family. They've been through too much. And the hope that something could be changed because of what I went through, because of what happened to cooper. That lives could be saved, and I have no control over that if I end my life. Reporter: So Leanna says she now plans to commit herself to a cause, spreading awareness about forgotten baby syndrome. If you're just an outsider looking in, you're like, "Well, of course that happened to him. He was a horrible husband. He cheated on his wife." Maybe they might even say, "He deserved it." That perpetuates the thought process that this couldn't happen to me because I know I'm a good parent. Just accept that it could happen to you and you're providing a safety for your child. Reporter: So Leanna hopes and prays she changed two narratives tonight. The one about her son's death and the one about some other child her message might one day save. What do you want for cooper's legacy, for his name, and your name, Leanna? He deserves a better legacy than the boy whose father intended to kill him. What if they were wrong? They were wrong about me. How is that justice for my son? How does that protect his memory?

