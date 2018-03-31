Transcript for Man, girlfriend allegedly behind murder-for-hire plot to kill their exes: Part 2

Reporr: Houston, Texas. Affectionately nicknamed "The big heart." The perfect backdrop for Leon Jacob, a wannabe surgeon whose linked-in page would have you believe he's transplanting hearts by day, all while capturing hearts by night. Reporter: You know how to talk to women. Yeah, I do. I respect them very much. And most men don't treat them that way. Reporter: By now, he's in the loving arms of a new woman, successful single mom Valerie, Mcdannell. -- Mcdaniel. But this couple has some obstacles before they can get to happily ever afterpart. First of all, Leon's ex-girlfriend, Meghan, may be gone, but her stalking charge still dogs him. I'm not 100% sure to this day why she ran away like she did. Reporter: You can't get a medical license in Texas with a felony. Could there be a prescription to cure that problem? And according to prosecutors the way that he's Goin' to eliminate that problem is by eliminating her. Reporter: That's right, the man who took an oath to "Do no harm" is allegedly trying to do in his ex-girlfriend, Meghan. Investigators say, that's what leads Leon to this guy. His name is Zach, a former army sergeant. He swears he can complete the mission, in exchange for $5,000 in cash, two Cartier watches and a laptop as a down payment. But -- here's the thing. The prosecutor said that Zach is much more of a conman than a hitman. Reporter: According to investigators, Zach takes the money and runs, without ever firing a single shot. That was Zach's story. He said he was never going to go through with the murder. Reporter: Feeling swindled, cops say Leon tries to hunt down Zach, and begins his search with a guy who has seen his share of shady characters. Reporter: How does a nice fella like you get involved in something like this? Well, I bonded somebody out of jail. And his name happened to be Leon Jacob. Reporter: Meet bail bondsman Michael kubosh. His life is putting up cash to get people out of jail and tracking them down if they don't pay him back. Kubosh says when he bonded Leon out of the slammer for allegedly stalking Meghan, Leon asked him if he could chase down Zach. And I said, well, why do you need Zach? He said, I paid him a lot of money to take care of this matter. I said, to take care of what? He said, I want her out of the picture, and the way he talked to me I thought I was talking to Satan himself. Reporter: Kubosh is worried enough to call the cops. They contact Megan and get her to a safe house, and then they haul in the would be hit man Zach and turn up the heat on him. He agrees to help investigators set a trap. They have Zach call -- Leon and say, "Hey, I got a guy. He's gonna do the hit for us." Reporter: But that new guy is actually an undercover cop named Javier. We've been asked to not show his face. Once I am involved in the murder plot that we are able to control the situation. Reporter: Javier says as the call continues, everything is going according to plan until Leon poses a jaw-dropping question. When they're talking on the phone, Leon says, "Are they gonna take care of both issues?" Reporter: Did he just say both issues? So H.P.D. Is learning, "Oh, there's a second person they're trying to take care of." Upon hearing that I was shocked that Leon wanted two people killed. Reporter: And that second victim, none other than Valerie's ex-husband, Mac. Turns out the other obstacle in the budding, very dark, romance was on Valerie's side, and she and Leon were both in on the scheme. Leon did tell me that he also wanted to have Valerie's ex-husband removed from the picture. And at that point, they decide to meet at the olive Garden. Reporter: The Olive Garden, with its family-friendly ambiance, not really the kind of place you'd expect a murder-for-hire strategy session to go down with an otherwise Normal looking amorous couple. It was very obvious to me during that first meeting that Leon was serious about killing Meghan and Mac. Reporter: So they were sitting at this table? Yes. Reporter: At this very table, somewhere between the breadsticks and the Bolognese, sits one strange quartet. The vet, Valerie, beau Leon Jacob, Zach and undercover officer Javier posing as a contract killer. Reporter: What did they look like when they came in here? So Valerie had actually come in from work, so she was literally wearing scrubs from the vet clinic along with doctor Mcdaniel monogrammed on the scrub jacket. Reporter: Wow. So, again, not trying to hide her identity? No, not trying to hide her identity at all. Reporter: Cops say, Leon has made his target clear. The "Good doctor" even suggests a method, injecting Meghan with potassium chloride to stop her heart. He told me on more than one occasion, that his survival is more important than hers, that he was a lot more important than her. Reporter: As Leon and Zach take a cigarette break, cops say the undercover Javier and Valerie are left alone to discuss intended target number two, Valerie's ex, Mac. And I asked her, are you sure you want to do this. And she said I have no other choice. He's going to take my baby from me. She was worried about him taking full custody of the girl. And he finally gets her to say that she does, in fact, want him to be killed. Reporter: And that's when he said, "Well, if you want that done, it's gonna be another $10,000." And Valerie said, "Okay, I have to pay you out in installments of it, but I'll pay you $10,000." Reporter: Money is tight for Valerie thanks to that divorce settlement. She agreed to pay her ex over $1 million for his share of the vet clinic. She had just gotten divorced and taken a loan out of $1.2 million to pay Mac Mcdaniel as part of the divorce. So liquidity may have been an issue for them. Reporter: So she had to pay $1.25 million in the divorce? She had to take a loan out. Reporter: It may not have been on the menu, but the cops say, two murders were ordered here.

