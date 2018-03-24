Transcript for Man who kidnapped woman in so-called 'Gone Girl' case finally caught: Part 4

Reporter: Denise Huskins and Aaron Quinn may be alive and back in each other's arms, but they feel anything but safe and secure. Their urgent warnings of a violent offender still at large have gone unheeded. We know that the public is in danger and we're trying to do everything to convince the police they're trained professional criminals. Like, we knew that it was going to happen again. Reporter: And sure enough, that botched home invasion in Dublin, California, is eerily similar to Denise's. Zip ties, duct tape, but this time, when that sleeping couple fights back the would-be kidnapper makes a colossal mistake. In his haste to flee, he leaves behind a crucial piece of evidence. A cell phone. Suspect left his cell phone upstairs. We have his cell phone. You might as well have a business card and put it in the mailbox and say ok, here's your clue, police. Reporter: The small-town police department in Dublin is about to do what the Vallejo police department could not. Crack both cases. That cell phone forgotten at the Dublin crime scene leads police 100 miles north, to an address in orangevale. Our lead detective started doing more research on it. Running all the different names associated with the orangevale address. Reporter: The homeowner tells police the phone belongs to her adult son. He had misplaced it the day before. Police get his name. Our detectives had a name and that name was Matt muller. Reporter: Matthew muller on the surface, he's an unlikely suspect. Mr. Muller had some great success in life. Reporter: He attended this Sacramento area high school. Played trumpet in jazz band and joined the computer club. A teacher says a, "High achiever." He came from a good home. He had two parents that were educators. They're good people. Reporter: Muller joined the Marines, stationed in okinawa Japan, eventually returning to California, enrolling at Pomona college. Muller gets married, goes to Harvard law, then joins this San Francisco firm practicing immigration law fighting for clients in court and on TV. No, we will not even let you have your day in court. This is a guy by all accounts should've been doing really well in life. A well educated individual. But he had troubles. Reporter: The shooting star was about to flame out. His lawyer says inside that handsome head, a time bomb was ticking. Muller was getting disbarred. His marriage of about ten years ending in divorce. He says he was diagnosed with bipolar. We know that involves extreme highs and lows. Bi-polar people can swing like a pendulum. From severe depression and inability to function to severe manic behavior sometimes psychosis. Reporter: Muller's mother tells detectives her son is now living 85 miles away in south lake tahoe, in this house in the woods. Then, right nearby, jackpot, a Olen car. They found a Ford mustang that had been mentioned in the e-mails previously sent. So they thought, wow. We have actually found the car that the bad guy mentions in a previous communication. We go up to the residence and once the detectives made entry, they found Matt muller coming out of the bathroom. Reporter: Muller is quickly arrested. He was calm. He didn't give up any resistance. I believe that muller expected something eventually to catch up with him. Reporter: Investigators say the house and car yield a treasure trove of evidence. A gps still programmed to the Huntington Beach address where Denise was dropped, swim goggles, just as Aaron and Denise described, a tell-tale strand of blond hair snared in the duct tape. And that toy gun, the one the kidnapper was so proud of, he sent a picture to the newspaper. This is a really big find. It showed a direct link back to the abduction of this couple. And so this entire thing ties the case together. This is absolutely not a hoax. New developments tonight. A bizarre kidnapping store. Reality, stranger than fiction. Reporter: This is what an acquittal in the court of public opinion looks like. They are absolutely 100% positively, uni kwifbly, not just not guilty, but innocent. Reporter: Denise, still shaken, stands in the background, the lawyers do the talking. In the blink of an eye everything has changed. Denise and Aaron go from crackpots to credible hoaxers to heroes. Was there a moment of vindication when he was arrested and they realized, wait a minute, maybe these two were telling the truth all along? There's a lot more for me. A lot more hurt and pain because another family got traumatized. How can you feel, like, good and relieved about that? Like, of course, it happened. Like, we, you know, we knew the truth. Reporter: Authorities charge muller with Denise's kidnapping, but she and Aaron believe it's not just muller who must be held accountable, but the Vallejo police as well. If it wasn't for Denise, if she didn't get the kidnappers to let her -- to let her go, I would be behind bars. Both of our lives would've been over. Mine physically but -- And all we did was go to bed.

