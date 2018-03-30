Transcript for Man in prison for bizarre murder-for-hire plot maintains his innocence

Your guy with some of the best pedigree around you went to the best schools around in the nation. How does a guy like you end up in a place like this. That's a really good question. I don't. Necessarily have an answer for you it's certainly be. Quandary hustling new ones in a place like this but it's happened in. I have to view wooded. You know I've been knockdown much life was cut back. And these things that happens. And you. It's real news. Are you a person who's capable. Of murder now. I'm not eight I really wouldn't hurt a fly. That's quite a qualifier well. Some manager put situations. We have out here. And jail. Chicago. Under put in situations where. It's yours yours it's not. Does that apply also to the women in your life now. It places. Case in the first on those who lives. In some ways it could be seen at that that would mean that you. You're the ones here that hero there. Ticket or hand. Well one way and that's all. I. My first. To me literally ships train me. What was it was a relationship. Which there was relationship. Looking back on it was very mismatch but news. Still wonderful as it happens and with Valerie. Was the way it was supposed to be weaned earlier baker. Me. Got along so seamlessly. Fortunately two pro life. He. Should here along. Line him. Forty years old. Along like. Feel any responsibility. I don't or to order. Suicide. She was in intelligent. Woman who planned this out very very carefully. She. Wrote letters to every British cared about it for male prior to her that she quality video recording. Describing a lot of her mayor's. Race has been in which any younger daughter. Sheehy. Cleaned out all the food in the house and donate to local food I mean in my instances are currently. In doctor Jekyll and mr. it's potion. That turns. Doctor into mr. Owens is the potion for you. Seems like all of a troubling bidding revolves around relationships answer when. This is true and appreciate. There's nothing worse storm right. Up your homes storm. Living in and relationships book. My dreams. 14. One. That there at this. Jefferson the U stretched the truth. Now I mean I think is a done a lot of things in my life some people think they. I couldn't possibly have done all things. All things I've been involved in. But I'm pretty straightforward.

