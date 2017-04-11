Transcript for When former Marine discovered teen son talking to ISIS recruiters: Part 1

country have been trying to sound the alarm. This is going to be a fight. This is the national security challenge of the 21st century. The threat has metastasized. Reporter: In America tonight there are 1,000 terror investigations under way reaching across every single state of the union and 40% of those charged in supporting ISIS terrorism. Did not grow up Muslim. Which brings us to the young man who lived here in rural north Carolina. Your emergency? A desperate father calls 911 about his son burning religious statues in their home. I need somebody as quick as possible. We have units en route to you. I don't know if it's ISIS or what. This is your son? Yes. You can hear that son in the background. You're going to throw me in jail and kill me. A terrorist, just Sullivan grew up in a catholic home with a bedroom filled with child toys. His dad. I imagined him joining the military. And to follow in my footsteps. Reporter: But his high school reported to the parents that Justin had violent fantasies in his writing and suspended him. They said he needed serious help. The parents sent him to a psychologist but admit they downplayed what they were hearing. As Justin continued to isolate himself on his computer, obsessed with violent video games and images of ISIS. ISIS soldiers, they would wear their socks above their ankles. He started doing that himself. Reporter: The parents had no idea that their 18 year old son alone with his his computer had reached out to ISIS recruiters. He sent a message. In less than 24 hours, a top captain of ISIS responded. 6,184 miles away. ISIS recruiters seem to know exactly what to say to weaponize someone like Justin. There is even a captured terrorism recruiting manual. In phrases from other ISIS cases we can see step one. If the target is alienated, like Justin, start with encouragement and praise. Mike welcome brother. Blessings upon you. Feel free to ask me anything you want. ISIS recruiters use emojis. Justin is lonely. ISIS can fix that with women. We know he loves the video game call of duty. ISIS has an idea, call of jihad. The recruiters tell Justin there is something he can do to be a real action hero, a celebrity. One night in December 2014 of what seems to be a practice run, Justin Sullivan puts on a ski mask and murders a neighbor with his father's rifle which he hides. Police find the neighbor's body but have no suspect and then in a few months he tells his ISIS recruiter he's ready to go big. ISIS says make a videotape so they can be sure he's famous. He's going to get an assault rifle and slaughter people at a concert in North Carolina or at a club, hundreds will die. He buys a ticket to a gun show. Days away from attack but as the clock is ticking down, his parents discover a package containing a gun silencer and for the second time the father makes a desperate call for help. I called the police department and said I need to talk to somebody in homeland security. Captain Sullivan discovers the FBI was secretly tracking his son because of that first call to 911. Agents arrest Justin. He pleads guilty to terrorism and to the neighbor's murder. His defense attorney argues Justin is clearly mentally ill as he begins serving his two life sentences. He has never talked about why he was trying to become a soldier of ISIS, terrorists halfway around the world. Hello, this is a prepaid collect call from -- Justin Sullivan. An inmate at the county detention center. He says ISIS gave him a place to belong. I thought it was like a brotherhood. And his fantasies of hero imfrom the violent video game have become reality. Like revenge and you want to be acknowledged by islamic state. You want to be looked at as like a hero. The rambling conversation includes his anger at drone strikes. They killed over 200 civilians. And claims wouldn't have gone through with the attack but wonder is he sorry for what he did. I got two life sentences. Who is saying sorry to me. This is Mary Mccord, the former head of the federal office that has prosecuted all 147 ISIS cases in the U.S. In the last 2 1/2 years. Including the case of Justin Sullivan. She says his obsessions were not about politics or radical Islam. I don't think Justin cared anything about the religion. He thought this was a death call to acquire weapons and killing as many people as he could. That's all he wanted to do. Mccord says it might surprise you how many of the cases her office has prosecuted ha little to do with twisted religious beliefs, more to do with young men and 89% are male just feeling powerless. Some have mental health problems and some drug problems. Some have criminal history. John Miller, deputy commissioner of intelligence for the New York City police department says ISIS recruiters online know their targets well. What is the void? Where is the hole in this person's life? How do we fill that piece and bring them onboard? One of their video promises no more humiliation. They say, you know, you can go from whatever you are, maybe you're a loser, to being a lion. And all you have to do is follow this code. They put together a menu of messages. That promise valor and belonging and empowerment. Tonight a father from north Carolina has a warning for parents, remember, he is a marine who fought the enemy abroad. Here I am defending our country against domestic enemies which so happened to be my son. I didn't think it would get this close to home. A father, a wash and regret. And we failed. You know.

