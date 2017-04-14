Transcript for Meet the Canadian woman who catfished an NBA star, aspiring model

32 year old Shelly chart TA who looks every bit of a teenager. At first she's reluctant to talk with the Haas. I. Didn't shows us the tiny three bedroom home she shares with five family members she tells us she was bullied at school and dropped out at age twelve. From old school and one great thing exclaim oh that for so many kids that age that's what's life is about school. So what did you do it yourself. I don't mind when you're paying rent a womb and the wounds. Alma and years. The elusive girl earning the nick metered dose of Easter bill. Chile is her magnesium. What happens when you mix isolation from boredom. Obsession insecurity. And you create a catfish who has the potential to destroy people's lives you. Have any idea when you going online. The two might possibly. Ruin some lives can hurt people. And did not think in the emotional. Scarring but yet you. Continue to go back and forth and in how come. Because I'm thinking. It's plain and simple and I never known people like patenting and bringing in being. In a thank. I was cool things.

