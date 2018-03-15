Missing baby Sabrina's parents send a message to their daughter they believe is alive

More
Steve and Marlene Aisenberg's daughter Sabrina was 5 months old when she disappeared from their home in 1997.
0:48 | 03/15/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Missing baby Sabrina's parents send a message to their daughter they believe is alive

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":53722809,"title":"Missing baby Sabrina's parents send a message to their daughter they believe is alive","duration":"0:48","description":"Steve and Marlene Aisenberg's daughter Sabrina was 5 months old when she disappeared from their home in 1997.","url":"/2020/video/missing-baby-sabrinas-parents-send-message-daughter-alive-53722809","section":"2020","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.