Transcript for Where missing Tennessee teen Elizabeth Thomas is today: Part 6

Reporter: Just days ago, griffin Barry, that good samaritan who helped Elizabeth, flew to Columbia, Tennessee, to pick up his reward, a $10,000 check. He brought our family back together. He's a hero in my book. Reporter: Meanwhile, tad Cummins has been charged with transporting a minor with the intent to engage in sexual activity across state lines, and he may soon be hit with more charges. His lawyer told ABC news Cummins' actions involved no "Force, threats or coercion," and "The alleged victim left of her own free will." This was not a "Kidnapping." As for his wife Jill, whose marriage was left in shambles -- He betrayed my trust to the point that I, it's totally broken. Reporter: It's not surprising that she just filed for divorce. Elizabeth is now being treated at a mental health facility, but there is one more revealing fact about her time on the road. With little money to spend, Elizabeth collected the cheapest souvenir of all. Roadside rocks like this, from some of their stops along the way, labeling each with the location where she picked it up. Perhaps a sign that she had always hoped to return home. She kept one especially for me and she said the FBI took them all. Just the thought that she got one for me. Reporter: That she was still thinking about you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.