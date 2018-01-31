Transcript for Mom of guilty teen in 'Slender Man' case on hearing daughter admit to stabbing

Yeah senator. Shaken yeah. Interrogation is very difficult to watch because that's not my daughter. Saying first things. That's not the way that she speaks that's not the way that she acts it was like looking at different child dance. And Lugo. Yeah. And he finished it. It. GAAP. Sure. She. Oh. Throughout. And she appears to have no remorse for what happened in you know she just talks about it and such. A flat in manor. A matter of fact way yes. She doesn't appear to being. Frightened. I mean that's behind. Four twelve year old child sitting in a police station when. But detective not to be frightened about what's going on could you believe what you're hearing now I couldn't believe what I was hearing. You know. I never. I never would have imagined that my daughter was capable of hurting another person not only was hurting it was. And multiple stabbings with your ten. To kill us.

