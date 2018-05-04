Mom receives call from son in New York City's Rikers Island Jail

Doreen Quinn Giuliano received a call from her son John Giuca, whose murder conviction was recently overturned. He remains in jail as prosecutors appeal that decision.
04/05/18

Transcript for Mom receives call from son in New York City's Rikers Island Jail
It's YouTube saying with ABC news when it going are you. The I can see that company expects him on. Now. Why do you think they are keeping you in my trips. And it's harder from rikers line. It got. Or it. Teach you have anything to do with the murder. Absolutely not and I don't think two or more and critically that the people come out. What's it like knowing that your mom's out here fighting for you day in day out. The like talk. Are at all or don't like are you had. Not me and your mom is your loved one. I love you John. I love you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

