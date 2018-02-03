-
Now Playing: Father speaks out on girlfriend's death, honors memory of son with foundation
-
Now Playing: Coronado Mansion: Boy's Accidental Fall
-
Now Playing: Mom still searching for answers after young son's deadly fall
-
Now Playing: Minutes before man's scheduled execution, governor grants clemency: Part 6
-
Now Playing: Man who planned his family's murder is arrested in Mexico: Part 5
-
Now Playing: One of two men hired by man who planned his family's murder confesses to cops: Part 4
-
Now Playing: Son becomes prime suspect in mom, brother's murders: Part 3
-
Now Playing: Dad survives son's murder plot that killed mom and brother: Part 2
-
Now Playing: Man recalls last hours before son, wife were shot and killed: Part 1
-
Now Playing: Father forgives son who plotted family's murder, says it's the only way to heal
-
Now Playing: Woman pleads guilty to lesser charge in her fiance's kayak death: Part 5
-
Now Playing: How woman convicted in fiance's kayak death looks to rebuild her life: Part 6
-
Now Playing: Experts weigh in on prosecutors' murder theory in man's kayak death: Part 4
-
Now Playing: Woman is charged in her fiance's kayak death: Part 3
-
Now Playing: Detectives believe they found motive for woman to kill her fiance: Part 2
-
Now Playing: Woman walks out of jail over 2 years after fiance's kayak death: Part 1
-
Now Playing: Why woman says she pleaded guilty in fiance's kayak death
-
Now Playing: Coming together on the iconic 'Roseanne' couch: Part 6
-
Now Playing: How the 'Roseanne' cast signed up for the reboot: Part 5
-
Now Playing: Saying goodbye to 'Roseanne' after a shocking final episode: Part 4