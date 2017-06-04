Transcript for Two mothers on a mission to solve their children's mysterious deaths

Camera crews and Sherry Smith and members of a sad sorority. Your phone the part of this. Horrible. Club that nobody wants to be a product of sisterhood that we didn't choose to be part that we. Mothers fueled by gut instinct united by understanding. I feel for you so much because I know there. And I think you know my son and Adam understands and both believe the authorities have dropped the ball the police don't listen and you have to say. So the moms decide to take justice into their own hands. Filing a wrongful death lawsuits against friends who were among the master C dear beloved children online. What do you hope to accomplish with a civil lawsuit finding tombs. That all the lines of being covered all the truth will be uncovered.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.