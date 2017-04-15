Transcript for NBA player investigated for child pornography: Part 3

Reporter: February, 2012, two months after a weekend rendezvous between Paris Dunn and Denver nuggets star Chris Andersen, the birdman playing in this game in Oklahoma City, gets a hair-raising e-mail. And hands the phone to his lawyer, mark Bryant, sitting courtside. He looks at me, he goes, "So what, man?" And it's the girl's mother. Reporter: What does she say? "I know what you did." Reporter: It's an e-mail, supposedly from Paris Dunn's mother. Telling Andersen that spending the weekend with her daughter was a huge crime because Paris is underage, barely 17. That's news to Andersen. She booked through a travel agent of Chris'. And gave a date a birth that matched 21. How did she come through the airport and everything else with security with that date of birth? Reporter: She threatens to ruin Andersen's life and career unless he pays thousands of dollars. A full extortion. Reporter: So she's threatening to ruin Chris' career. Oh, yeah. Yeah, "You're going to get sued. And he's going to go to prison." And you know, all these threats. Reporter: The NBA player with a mild manner and a big heart now finds his career in jeopardy, a career he worked hard to build. The guy had made his way. He pounded his way out of the dirt, and then this? I respond back, "You're talking to his attorney. There's nothing that's happened here that's criminal. You're engaged in extortion. Go away." Reporter: And even if Paris is only 17, Andersen's relations with her are legal in Colorado. But those nude photos are another matter, that amounts to child pornography. Chris didn't do anything wrong. But it's embarrassing, this is a man who's beloved in his community. It would ruin him. Reporter: To protect birdman, who's like a son to him, Bryant quietly sends $3,000 to a PayPal account to make the whole thing go away. $3,000? Yes, ma'am. Reporter: And then you thought it was done? I thought it was done. Reporter: But it wasn't. A few months later out of the blue, Chris Andersen is pulled over by the Douglas county Colorado sheriff's department. That's when it started. Chris had actually left his house to go to practice. And they executed the warrant when he left. Reporter: Did he have any idea what was happening? We didn't know what was going on, we had no idea. Reporter: Deputies and the internet crimes against children unit swarm Andersen's home. And we start today with that developing story, investigators seizing computers from the larkspur home of Chris "Birdman" Andersen. The sheriff's department was inside tearing his house apart. They took his computers. They took his phones. We were in the playoffs at the time. And that story, it broke. We now know what evidence investigators are looking for on his home computer. The Chris Andersen case centers around Andersen's involvement with a 17-year-old girl. It was on every TV station everywhere. Everybody was conjecturing. There were media trucks posted up on his lawn. It was all over the evening news, all over social media. Reporter: Deputies collect Andersen's electronic devices. His computer and several computer related devices, like thumb drives have been confiscated. The sheriff's office telling us he's cooperating in the investigation and he is not under arrest. As far as the police can tell, Paris underage did in fact, meet with and sleep with Chris Andersen and there are these photos that Chris has apparently posted. So now, as far as the police department can tell, they're dealing with a case of child pornography. Reporter: What was kind of an innocent weekend get-together from an online relationship, now it's all collapsing on Chris Andersen. Which is just crazy. I mean, I can't even imagine what Chris must have thought. Reporter: On social media, Andersen is being called a child molester. A cloud of suspicion settling over him. Some of the fans started to say some pretty nasty things? Yes, ma'am. It was hard on Chris. And people were putting labels on him. "We always knew you were some kind of dangerous freak." "Hey, pedophile, what's up? Reporter: The negative attention is too much for the Denver nuggets. Chris Andersen is let go. He lost out on a lot of money. He lost out on endorsements. And I think that was probably the least of his worries. It was his reputation that was, took such a battering at that time. He felt like he lost that. He lost himself. He lost that ability. He may be out of the NBA. And what is this? And so all that just came raining down. Reporter: And in California Paris is feeling betrayed by Chris Andersen. A piece of me was, god, how could this happen? I can't even believe it. Then another piece of me was like, oh, good, if you're going to do stuff like that, well, you obviously were asking for it. This is bird, mile high sports. Reporter: Tattoo artist John slaughter says he's gotten to know the birdman well, over 15 years of inking him. It was just a disgusting ordeal that I wouldn't wish on my worst enemy. Reporter: He says the scandal got under his friend's skin so much that Andersen had to leave town. He was like a staple in Denver. He had to leave. He left here because people were so cruel, and so disrespectful. And they had no idea what was going on. It was the worst. This was absolutely contrary to who this man was, what he believed in, what his heart bled. It just made no sense to me. Reporter: It's not making sense to the police either, as detectives dig through Chris Andersen and Paris Dunn's electronic records, they make some astonishing discoveries. Finding fake Facebook pages, fake e-mail addresses, and fake phone numbers. And that's when they finally start to sort of see the tip of the iceberg. That there's this other person. And wait a second, this other person has all these fake profiles and this phone number. Reporter: Remember those weird area codes Paris noticed coming from both Andersen's and Tom Taylor's text messages? We were a little surprised of the location of where it was coming from. Reporter: The investigation leading police, and us, 1,000 miles away to a tiny town in the middle of nowhere. It's time to go fishing. Catfishing. And you won't believe who we find and where.

