Transcript for Police finally track down Tennessee teacher and teen Elizabeth Thomas: Part 5

Reporter: It's now 36 days into their flight from Tennessee. Tad Cummins and Elizabeth Thomas have spent the last week and a half living in the remote black bear commune. Now they suddenly find themselves cast out of paradise. The idea that she has been gone a month and hasn't gone sideways on him would just shock me, which really concerns me because in cases like this where people become desperate, they do desperate things. Reporter: That desperation apparently forces Cummins to let his guard down, reaching out to others for help. Returning to the nearby village of cecilville, they find griffin Barry, that good samaritan who'd given them money and directions a week earlier. Did you remember them? No, I couldn't remember his name. I was like, "What's your name again?" But I was like, "I'll help you out." I put him in the cabin. Reporter: Can you show us the cabin that you put him in? Yeah, for sure. It's at the end. Reporter: Cut off from the world, griffin is completely unaware of the nationwide manhunt for the couple he was helping out. Did he say if they wanted to be by themselves or -- Yeah, he was, you know, of course he told me they want to be left alone. Reporter: So this is where they stayed. And those bottles? The wood cabin is unfinished, and has no heat or insulation. It does little to keep out the cold. So that's what they were using to have clean water? To make some extra money, griffin put them to work collecting river rocks for a masonry project. So they were hungry? Yeah. The girl got excited when I gave them some food. Reporter: And her, you didn't really get to talk to her a whole lot? When I was trying to strike up a conversation -- I picked them up in the morning. I was like, "What's your name?" And she was like, "Joanna," and then it was almost with like an accent. Reporter: The quiet girl and weird accent seem odd, so strange that griffin tells a neighbor nearby. Something seems off. I was like, that girl won't talk, you know, to me really or anything. Reporter: That night, the neighbor makes a startling discovery, finding this amber alert, and warns griffin that one of his new friends may actually be a wanted fugitive. I mean, I saw a photo of the guy and I was like, that's definitely him. Reporter: Then what did you guys decide to do? You know, we went and called the police. Reporter: Overnight, a S.W.A.T. Team assembles outside the tiny cabin. There they wait for Cummins to emerge. Knowing that Cummins is armed with two guns, authorities lay a trap to lure him out. The plan, griffin Barry is supposed to pick them up for another day of hard labor. I yelled a little bit, like, hey, hey! I guess that's what ended up waking them up. Reporter: The police pounce on Cummins, and in an instant, the search is over. The news spreads quickly back east. I get a text from the tbi that said we've got her. Reporter: When you saw that text -- Wow, I think the world stopped and went backwards a couple of degrees. Reporter: Less than 24 hours later Elizabeth tearfully reunites with her family. I actually got out of the vehicle and ran to where she was. It was just amazing to finally get to see her. It was really great to have her tell me that she loves me. Reporter: I know you were worried she wouldn't want to see you. I went to tears of course. I think tad had told her too, she cant go home, your dad is going to be mad at you. Reporter: Still, in some ways this 15 year old girl has changed, both inside -- Sometimes she'll be happy and laughing, and sometimes she''ll be sometimes in a fetal position crying. Reporter: -- And out. She has lost a lot of weight. She said they had been eating flowers. Reporter: In Tennessee, locals are thrilled with the news of Elizabeth's rescue, but her family is furious at the school, convinced they missed a chance to prevent the abduction in the first place. Well, the kissing incident happened on the 23rd of January. The investigation into the incident started on the 24th. On the 27th, they went on a field trip together. Reporter: And how many chaperons were there? We understand there just to be one, tad Cummins. Reporter: Elizabeth's father didn't hear about the kissing incident until more than a week after, Cummins still teaching at school. Elizabeth removed from his class, but the two finding a way to be together. Do you feel like the people at the school should have had a better eye on what was going on? Absolutely. Yeah. I mean, yes. Did the school drop the ball? That's an understatement, in my opinion. Reporter: The superintendent has said that they followed all policies and procedures but has created a task force to strengthen policies. Before school, we try to get answers from principal penny love. Can you just tell us why you didn't call authorities right away when you found out about the tad Cummins incident? Do you have any comment? She may have taken her time alerting police in Elizabeth's case but certainly didn't hesitate to call when we approached with a question. As for tad Cummins' wife Jill, some question whether she could have done more. They see that you knew her, that you interacted with them, and they say, how did she not know something was up? I think a lot of people didn't know. No one knew. He was friendly with, with everyone. I mean, a caring person. Reporter: So you never suspected anything? No. Reporter: Not once?

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.