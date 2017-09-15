Transcript for Police find the bodies of Laci Peterson, her unborn son: Part 7

Laci, my baby. I tried to remember everything I could about her. Laci was my daughter, my best friend. You knew everything you ever needed to know about her the instant that she smiled. She deserves to be remembered for her life, not her death. In the second week of April, there was a big storm, a big thunderstorm in San Francisco. The county coroner has arrived at the scene and has now recovered the remains of the victim. The police always believed that Scott Peterson had weighted down Laci's body with anchors that he made. But she broke free of the anchors because of the storm. On Monday, a badly decomposed adult torso was found in the marina in Richmond, California, not far from where Scott Peterson said he had been fishing at the time of Laci's disappearance. A mile away, another grisly discovery, a body of an unborn baby boy. My understanding is they're making arrangements to have the autopsy performed this evening. I knew that they were hoping to find Laci, you know, they thought that if they had her body they would be able to arrest him and move forward. And I was very concerned about that, that if she never appeared that maybe they wouldn't be able to arrest him. Maybe they wouldn't be able to prosecute him, not enough evidence. What can you tell us about what Modesto police have gathered so far from the body? We're still trying to find out the identity of the body. And one of the key questions we're trying to answer right now is whether or not there's any relationship between the adult female and the baby male that was found from two days ago. This not knowing is just unbearable. You know, I knew it was them. I mean, I can't say 100% but I mean, he says I came out of the Berkeley marina went right to that brook's island, there was a sign there that said, no landing. I mean, he told me he was there and that's where the bodies come up? I believe it was premeditated, he planned it. When the bodies came up, what it did is it automatically injected a big sense of urgency in the case. I just thought, we got to find Scott right now. We knew he was in San Diego at the time, did have a tracker on his car down there. San Diego was pretty darn close to the Mexican border. Scott knew the area pretty well. That's where is parents lived. That's where he lived. So it wasn't like he was going to have to get on mapquest to try and figure out a way to get to Tijuana. So I was concerned that he was going to disappear before they had the opportunity to arrest him. Scott is driving all over San Diego area, driving quickly. He was driving 80 miles an hour on a freeway and he would slam his brakes on and pull over. I mean, it got to the point where we had a helicopter, lost him. I mean, he was driving so erratically and evasively. You know, spinning u-turns and pulling into parking lots. Either he's going to kill somebody or one of these agents that are trying to follow him are going to get killed or kill somebody. We need to end this, we need to take him in custody, even though we don't yet have the DNA results. And that's when Scott was by the exit of Torrey pines and they turned on the red and blue lights and stopped him right there at the entrance. First thing he says is, tell me it wasn't Laci and Connor. I mean, you know, he already knew but I mean, that's how he was. Earlier this week, east bay park authorities discovered two bodies. There is no question in our minds that the unidentified female is Laci Peterson. The unidentified fetus is the biological child of Laci and Scott Peterson. I don't feel that I need to know what happened, exactly what happened. That is not going to make me feel better in any way, knowing exactly what happened, but I did need her to come home. This is a tragedy that is affecting many lives. Scott Peterson has been arrested. There are no other suspects. In this case. I went out once the vehicle was there to do the inventory search on it. And there's just a whole bunch of stuff in the car. They guy had like, I don't know $14,000, $15,000 cash. He had his brother's I.D. Some ropes, some knives, fifteen pairs of shoes, hiking boots, a shovel and fishing poles. At that point he had dyed his hair red, he had a goatee. Clearly it looks like he was getting ready to possibly go somewhere and hide out. He is in the custody of Modesto police department detectives. He is being transferred here to stanislaus county. And it was on the drive back that we got the phone call that verified this was Laci and Connor. And Scott made this sniffle and we continued to drive not too far and I said, "Scott, we're going to get a bite to eat here in a little awhile and if you're hungry we'll get you something to eat." There's an in-n-out in Bakersfield, and he's just kind of, "In-n-out, I'll have a double double with cheese, a fry and vanilla shake." And that struck me as strange because I'd never experienced anyone who had that much ability to compartmentalize an event like that and get right back to Normal and start eating again. He'll be booked into the stanislaus county jail when he arrives. He'll be charged with capital murder. Once we heard that Scott had been taken into custody, hundreds of people started to gather around the jail. And by the time he pulled up, it was an incredible scene. There were people yelling, murderer, murderer, as he pulled up and he's in the back seat of this unmarked car. Stay back. Stay back. Scott! Laci and Connor were found on a Sunday and Monday, and Scott was arrested on Friday, good Friday as a matter of fact, just before Easter. Scott Peterson couldn't have done anything to make himself seem more guilty than to dye his hair, have some disguises and a ton of cash anywhere near the Mexican border. His appearance, that to me was no big deal because he was being not only hunted by media members but he was enemy number one. Suddenly a sleepy, sluggish little town like Modesto, is transformed into a media circus. I think the fact that there's been this much media attention cuts both ways. Where are you going to go to find somebody that hasn't heard about this case? I would hope there's a fair trial wherever it's held.

