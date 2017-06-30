Police officer explains ways to get out of ugly road rage incidents

Colorado State Patrol Capt. Jeff Goodwin offers some potentially life-saving tips that could help drivers avoid a bad situation.
0:56 | 06/30/17

Rule number one. Don't make eye contact this motorist is out of control or. Yeah this victim is doing all the right things to Sarah had to engage. Right out the minute you engage who knows where this goes rule number two. Never approach the window by well okay this is more than over the top because now you now. The gun involved. There as he. Exactly it is approaching some excellent effort that never do and most important rule number three you don't always have to win. Looks like it's gonna be over but SEC in this case from Houston the parties involved. Just can't help themselves. And here we go. There you go we know the full blown this like this is what happens it gets worse the longer this goes the worse its gonna yet explain. They just need to win their hard. That's what it is.

