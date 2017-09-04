Transcript for Police Suspect Millionaire Is Victim of 'Sweetheart Swindle'

Reporter: Detective Liz Cruthers sees the world through cop's eyes. Even when she's just driving to work. I live outside of a town called Canby and I drive through there every day. Reporter: On her daily commute into Portland, head turning, eyes darting, Cruthers spotted something that triggered her police sense. This building here. I noticed a house right on the main highway that was being extensively remodeled and that remodel job was taking about a year and a half and that seemed like a long time for a remodel job. This town, Canby, it's a very small farming community. Reporter: A horse in a farm town shouldn't raise eyebrows, but this one sure did. I saw some expensive cars parking next to the house. In particular a white ferrari. So for a ferrari to show up in this town, it really stuck out. Reporter: A 22-year veteran on the job works white collar crimes but at this point there's no obvious crime and no complaint. Just one cop's hunch. So it didn't really make a lot of sense for that kind of money to be dumped into this dumpy little house. Reporter: The license plate Mr. Big registered to one blancey lee. I noticed a smart car that parked there, and the license plate on it said Mary with a little heart shape, Ralph. So I got to wondering who Ralph might be. Reporter: The modest little car belongs to Ralph Raines, who also owns the property. In fact, it's just one of a number of psychic shops and other real estate recently purchased in his name from Oregon to California. We were very concerned that we had a sweetheart swindle on our hands. Reporter: Why would an Oregon tree farmer be investing in psychic shops? She has no idea. And it bugs her. Cruthers is on to something but, for now, the pieces to the puzzle simply do not fit. We still had no crime, we had no victim and no jurisdiction. Reporter: And so, much like the trees at the Raines property, the fraud is to permitted grow. Reaching new heights. Rachel, a woman with only a grade school education acts like she has an mba and a ph.d in psychology. She is a master manipulator Wheeling and dealing with lawyers, accountants and realtors, all the while reassuring Ralph that everything is under control. Then a year and a half later, a chance encounter changes everything. Detective Cruthers is at a training seminar and she happens to sit next to another detective. And at one of the breaks we got to talking and he mentioned that he was from Canby police department. Reporter: That detective is 28-year veteran Steve Floyd. Computer forensics, his specialty. And I very flippantly sort of asked him, what are you going to do about that psychic shop right in your backyard? Reporter: Floyd is drawn to the case in part because his dad was a victim of elder abuse. The house was being fully remodeled, high end stuff. Reporter: There's another person there. Raines' family friend Marlene Olson, who grew up logging in Oregon. Now she works for the department of justice. I turned. I said, Ralph Raines, Raines tree farm? Marlene popped up and said Ralph Raines? I know him. I know that property. I used to be a logger. In fact, I used to go walking all over Ralph Raines' tree farm. What are the odds that the three of us would be in the same place at the same time? Reporter: From that chance encounter, an unofficial task force is born. They bring in Cameron wall from the irs to dig deeper into the finances. The unit now has the expertise, the jurisdiction, and the juice to turn this into a federal case. I've never worked on anything like this in my career and I don't expect to again. Reporter: Because she used to work as a logger at the tree farm, Marlene Olsen is asked to quietly poke around. She is stunned by what she sees. It still takes my breath away when I think about it, what I was looking at when I stood at the gate was devastation. There was no trees. Reporter: That lush, sustainable atm? Stripped bare. Whoever said money doesn't grow on trees never imagined a swindler like Rachel lee. Once the investment accounts are liquidated and there is no money left in the investment accounts, Rachel lee turned to the one asset that was left, that was the tree farm. Reporter: Olson sounds the alarm. Ralph Raines Jr. Hasn't just lost the trees. He's lost almost all of the land. New owners with chain saws whirling slice and dice his departed father's legacy to pieces. With the sale, Rachel lee has turned herself into an instant millionaire. She sold off that tree farm in four parcels that brought in $12 million in one year. Reporter: Adding insult to injury, Rachel told Ralph he's flat broke. Rachel told him that he had to sell the tree farm to pay his inheritance tax. He says, don, I don't know what I'm going to do. I'm broke. Which wasn't true. Reporter: The man who spent his whole life tending these trees now watches his fortune fall. Ralph Raines ends up with just two slivers of land to provide for his wife and child. While his trusted confidante Rachel is now going wild providing for herself. And as soon as that money began to roll in, she and blancey lee and the rest of the family really ramped up the lavish spending. Reporter: As soon as those land sales go through Mr. Big makes good on that promise he made in monte Carlo. There's my car, there's the car I'm going to get. Reporter: The not-so-handy man splurges on not one but two brand new cars. He bought the ferrari, the next day he saw a Bentley so he spent five hundred thousand dollars on two cars in two days. Reporter: The ferrari that first caught the eye of detective Cruthers' eye now going nowhere fast in this undisclosed irs warehouse. Inside the ferrari, Mr. Big left his calling card. Look at this there's a prayer card here. It says on the back, lord Jesus Christ, son of god, have mercy on me, a sinner. That's for sure. Now the day of reckoning is fast approaching. Prompted by all the suspicious transactions, detective Floyd drives through the barren landscape that used to be the Raines tree farm. To ask Ralph a pressing question. I needed to know if he was a victim. Reporter: So this was full of trees? Yeah. Reporter: Kind of a metaphor there for what happened to his financial life, huh? They took it, yeah. Cut it, spent it, wasted it. Reporter: He knocks on the door and immediately asks, what does Ralph know about Rachel's creative approach to accounting? We started asking him, do you know that she's spending two hundred and thirty thousand on a ferrari? Reporter: When we return, Ralph's reaction. For the first time ever, the very private Ralph Raines goes public. Well, that is a weird story. And next, it's about to get weirder, and maybe even deadlier. You were concerned he was going to get killed? After all the money is gone, is he worth more dead than alive?

