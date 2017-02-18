Transcript for Questions raised about Leanna Taylor's behavior after son's death: Part 3

Reporter: The very night Ross Harris is arrested, he's charged with the murder of his son, and held without bail. They threw my husband in jail, we weren't able to deal with the death of our son together. Reporter: You never actually had a moment with your husband in private to talk about what happened? Right. Reporter: And the loss of cooper. Never. Reporter: And at least publicly, the police are being very tight-lipped about why. "What's going on? Why is he being held?" There was an air of mystery. No one really knew what was happening. Police weren't saying. Reporter: 15 days later, in a packed Cobb county court room, both the public and the press wait to find out why, unaware that both parents are about to be cast with suspicion. No one really knew what was coming. No one had any idea for the bombshells that would follow against Ross and against Leanna. Reporter: During the probable cause hearing, lead detective Phil Stoddard takes the stand for assistant D.A. Chuck boring and begins laying out the police case that this wasn't just a typical accidental hot car death. How did this case compare to any other hot car case you've covered? What stuck out initially in addition to the obvious overabundant evidence of negligence was that these factors that you usually see did not fit in this case. Reporter: Like what? I would say to start with the position of the car seat and where the car seat was. What was the distance between the driver's seat approximately and the head area end of the car seat? Six inches at the most. Reporter: The car seat extremely close to the driver's seat? Correct. Reporter: Ross had always told police cooper must have fallen asleep during that car ride. But boring points out Ross' drive from that Chick-fil-A to his job at Home Depot was merely a half a mile, not a long distance, he says, and not a lot of time. The drive, two minutes? Half a mile? Around that. 0.6 miles. Reporter: But then police uncover something shocking. This surveillance video from Ross' parking lot. That's him, caught on camera at 12:42 P.M. Returning to his car, opening the front driver's side door, dropping off a bag of light bulbs. But Ross never mentioned this important detail to the police. He gave a lot of detail about what went on that day. About his last interaction with cooper. He never once mentioned the trip back to the car. And that stuck out. Reporter: And as detectives pour over every shred of Ross' daily life. Let's see just how hot it gets. Reporter: They uncover this on his computer. This kills and it's a lousy way to die. Reporter: It's a video about the dangers of leaving pets in hot cars, viewed by Ross just days before cooper died. Detective, what day did he view this video last? He viewed it on June 13th, 2014. Five days before the child's death? That's correct. After however long it was, a couple of hours, the public opinion had shifted greatly. I don't think there was very few people outside of his friends and family who thought that he was innocent. Reporter: But it isn't just Ross Harris detectives say acted suspiciously that day. They also publicly point to Leanna, starting with that quick conclusion she makes after discovering cooper isn't at daycare. In front of several witnesses all of a sudden she states, Ross must have left him in the car. Reporter: And they say she is strangely unemotional when her fears are confirmed. There's really no easy way to tell you this. Your son is deceased. Where is my husband? When police spoke with her, did they say anything of note about her reaction at the scene? Her reaction at the scene, she didn't show any emotion when they notified her of cooper's death. Reporter: And perhaps most suspicious of all to detectives, Leanna's interaction with Ross at the police station. She looks at him, she's like -- Did you say too much? At first blush, that looks, like, "Wow, what is that about?" Reporter: Leanna goes from grieving mother to possible accomplice by the time court gets out. The statements that were made by the detectives in that hearing, specifically about me, casted a big shadow of questions and doubt. Reporter: But some of Leanna's own statements raised big questions too. Like the one she made at her son's funeral. At the funeral, she just didn't act like the -- you know, people thought she should act. I was trying to come to terms with what happened and there were things that I said at the funeral that people took and turned them into something that I didn't mean. Reporter: You said that cooper was in a better place. And if you could bring him back, you wouldn't, into this broken world. Right. And anybody who knows me knew exactly what I meant. My faith is the only thing that has kept me alive since this happened. The only thing that could give me any kind of peace was knowing that cooper was in a good place. The things that I said at the funeral, there's no place for media at a funeral. I was burying my baby. Reporters walked into the funeral and recorded what I said, and then took it out of context and made judgments on it. Reporter: If you could bring cooper back right now? If I could bring cooper back, me, of course I would bring him back. A Georgia man accused of intentionally leaving his toddler son in a hot SUV to die. Was it an accident or was it murder? We're talking about a little boy left alone in that car for seven hours.

