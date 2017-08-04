Transcript for Recreating how Jonathan Crews' family thinks he died: Part 3

Pam Cruz wants justice for her son. Sheila has been investigating for 18 months, gathering evidence for a wrongful death suit. This is Jonathan's exact apartment. Reporter: The bedroom is back here? We go back to Jonathan's apartment. This is where he was found. And he was positioned at the edge of the bed. Reporter: In the bed, we place a dummy and prop gun. He was right-handed. There was gun powder on the top of his hand, not on his palm. His left hand had zero gun powder. Reporter: When you think about it, a guy who knows guns well, lying in bed, shoots himself in the torso? You did the easiest hand to shoot in the torso. The left hand. And he didn't use that one. If you're going to kill yourself, generally you shoot in the mouth. You shoot upward, you don't lay down getting ready for bed and shoot yourself. Reporter: But if Jonathan didn't shoot himself, who did? Sheila says critical information came from Emily and Jacob ramsay. Jonathan's dearest friends. They had gone out to dinner with Jonathan and Brenda. I walked in and gave him a big hug. Jacob gave him an hug, and then we set down at the table and just proceeded to try and get to know Brenda at that time. Reporter: What did you think, Jacob, when you met her? Most of the girlfriends he's had in the past were very vivacious, very alive. Brenda was completely -- Opposite. She was just kind of shut off. Reporter: The double-date is a dud. Brenda makes a dismal impression and apparently becoming jealous of the hello hug between Jonathan and Emily. He hugged Emily, which put Brenda over the edge. She wanted to isolate Jonathan. Reporter: She later ups the ante with her new love, forcing him to unfriend women from his Facebook page. Were you worried about him and Brenda? In my head, I just thought here's another crazy girl that he's dating. Reporter: But it seems that after two months, Brenda is still fuming over that platonic hug. Jonathan's concerned that he must now choose between Emily and Brenda. The things that she was trying to make him do, and they were deal breakers for him. Reporter: Texting his sister -- Choices are, a, fight it and try to make it better. B, choose Brenda. C, refuse to give up either and see if Brenda ends it. D, end it with Brenda now. Later that same day, he told me D was his final choice. Reporter: So there was no doubt in your mind that he aimed to break up with Brenda? Mm-hmm. Jonathan knew the relationship with Brenda was becoming toxic and he needed to get out. Reporter: The next day, that fateful super bowl Sunday. He meets up with Emily and Jacob at this Mexican restaurant, telling them that Brenda is threatened by his friendship with Emily. When unexpectedly the martial arts master makes a menacing phone call. She just started yelling at me and telling me that I was a disrespectful little girl. Reporter: So she's verbally attacking you. You hug my man, that's so rude. You stay off of my man and I said "Well, he's my really good friend." We have never dated each other. We've never kissed. It's never been anything like that. Rage. This girl had rage. Irrational, unstable rage. Reporter: During their good-byes, Jonathan tells his friends he's breaking-up with Brenda that night. Later that night, after the super bowl's ended, Emily gets a peculiar text from Jonathan's number. I want to die. Period. Reporter: Had you ever gotten anything like that from him before? Oh, no. I was just kind of like, what is going on? That's so weird. Reporter: Despite her multiple phone calls, radio silence from Jonathan until the next morning. My phone rang and it was Jonathan's brother. He just said it, like, Jon's dead. I just kind of, I immediately broke down. You know, it was something that I had never experienced before. 11:37. Jacob called me hysterical. Just, I mean, just sobbing, saying he's dead, like, he was shot. He's dead. Reporter: She then remembers that weird text message. It was all coming in like, something is wrong, she texted me. That was not him. He would have never texted me that. Reporter: You're thinking Brenda texted you? Yes. Reporter: Later Emily calls police and also tells Jonathan's mom Pam of her suspicions of Brenda. My mother's heart was like okay, I, I -- this makes sense now. I knew right then. I knew. Reporter: What did you know? That she had done it. Reporter: Why would she do it? What sounds like pathological jealousy problem going on. That's a story you hear every day, you know? People kill for that reason all the time. Reporter: Pam's convinced that her son didn't commit suicide, that he was killed. So how do you think it might have happened? I believe she walked up and shot him, and then he rolled over. Reporter: Jonathan was shot on the left side of the chest. The bullet passed through his body and lodged in the mattress. For Sheila, the bullet trajectory is key. For him to have done it himself, he would have had to shoot himself downward? Yes. Reporter: But if, as Sheila believes, Brenda fired the gun standing over him -- It's an exact shot, and what's interesting is in the 911 call. Brenda says he was shot in the heart. I believe that's exactly where she was aiming. He broke her heart that night by breaking up with her. Reporter: And then she shoots him possibly in the heart, you think. I believe she was aiming for the heart. Reporter: And speaking of that 911 call, Sheila says there is a lot of information to be gleaned from it. Take a second listen. Did he mean to do it? Did he do it on purpose? No, yeah, he did it on purpose. I think she answered it honestly, and then said no. A freudian slip. Reporter: How frustrating was it for you that police just didn't seem to turn anything up? There have been other police officers who looked at this and are scratching their heads as to why there has not been an arrest, and so we scratch our heads right along with them.

