Transcript for How 'Roseanne' broke many of the sitcom rules: Part 3

??? On the show, Roseanne conner is struggling to make ends meet. That negative attitude of yours is going to get you nowhere. This is nowhere. Butn real life, Roseanne Barr is on top of world. The domestic goddess became a Hollywood diva. The embodiment of white trash with money. Peek inside her home and you'll find a softer side of Roseanne, as she showed my friend Barbara Walters. Her kitchen bathed in the yellow hue of Monet's house in France. You're acting as if you understand all the women, while you're living in a gorgeous house with money. No. I'm the woman who has been screwed every single way a woman can be screwed and have lived through it. And survived it and pulled through and triumphed. Triumphed, she says. All the power jobs are taken. Ben is turning the letters over. Because while she's the star of a sitcom, her personal life with then-husband Tom Arnold is a soap opera. Her life outside of the show, it did spiral and spiral. But they would never expect the fallout from Roseanne singing the national anthem at a baseball game. I was the general partner of the San Diego PADRES at the time. Sand we were doing a night, actually celebrating working women. And the best thing I can say is, I thought it was a good idea at the time. I hope you don't show that clip. ??? O say can you see ??? ??? by the dawn's early light ??? Roseanne gets out there to sing the national anthem, and she does not do what we would call a mellifluous version. ??? And the rocket's red glare ??? ??? the bombing bursting in air ??? She spits, and she grabs her crotch. Like a player would, like adjusting their jock strap, and spitting. And that's kind of her whole gag after it. And people are aghast. By the time she walked out of that stadium, she was lucky, as someone said, to be alive. People hated her. The president of the united States criticized her. President bush called the comedian Roseanne Barr performance on Wednesday night disgraceful. That's the why I feel about it. The fans felt the same way. I got out there and I sang about four notes and then I thought it was okay in the beginning and then everybody started booing me and I really went into this panic thing, and, you know, I sang "The star spangled banner" as best I could under the circumstances. My whole life was lived out with the tabloids. Everything that's ever occurred, you get the phone call. She's always told everybody to be brave, and she really embodies it. It's a pitfall of being, you know, celebrated and then, them wanting to tear you down in the same moment. She was an easy target, you know? Because she's so outspoken. It's just a beautiful morning today, it just makes me want to sing. Ultimately, Roseanne did what she does best. Turn strife into satire. That woman is on the cover of every one of these papers. Check it out. She put a voodoo curse on her ex-husband. She's a damn good singer, though. The series was so huge that Roseanne broke many of the sitcom rules, like having multiple people play the same character. Quiet, you. Becky! I'm Lecy Goranson, and I play Becky on "Roseanne." Well, you look incredible. Really? Yes. Get in the kitchen. The Becky. Not the one and only, but kind of. Did I hear right, we're going on vacation? Ladies and gentlemen, the role of Becky originated by Lecy and later played by Sarah chalke, then Lecy will be played tonight by Sarah chalke. I'm Sarah chalke, and I was Becky 2/4. We had Lecy Goranson playing Becky and then when she left for school, Sarah chalke played Becky. And then I came in for a couple of years, and then she came back, and then I came back. Where in the hell have you been? Where the hell have you been? Why does everyone keep saying that to me? Seems like you've been gone for three years. It was the kind of thing you would see in a high school play. You know where you triple cast the lead in "Once upon a mattress" so everybody gets a chance. Disney world? I've always wanted to go there. Aren't you glad that you're here this week? They had us all watching an episode of "Bewitched" at the end. And Roseanne says -- I cannot believe that they replaced that Darren. And hlaurie says -- They knew it was a hit show, they could get away with anything. And then I say -- well, I like the second Darren much better. So, they always found ways to, you know, wink at the audience and not shy away from the fact of what we were doing. Come here, I got it. Where are you? Come here. That's what's so great about Roseanne. And the way she approaching everything in the work and on that show. But what alluded Roseanne for so long was acceptance by her peers in Hollywood. That moment finally came when she and co-stars John Goodman and Laurie Metcalf are all nominated for emmys. Laurie Metcalf! I had received an Emmy. She presented it. And I really quickly in my mind, I thought, is my name really on th card or did she just say it? Because I wouldn't have put it past her. I had to make sure it really said it. Metcalf wins, but the others don't, and soon, art imitates life on the set of Roseanne. I was sitting there polishing my Emmy, you know, in the living room on the set. And she and John were trying to steal it away from me. Give me that. No. Come on, I want it. No. Give me it. No. Come on, give it -- give it! Give it, come on! What's going on? Oh! Roseanne would finally get her statue the following year.

