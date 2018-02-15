Transcript for How the 'Roseanne' cast signed up for the reboot: Part 5

Are you ready? Yeah, this is -- The cast of "Roseanne" is back to work. This is the first time they see the recreated set. That first moment when we walked in together -- I don't know that you can totally explain it. Do you remember -- This is so -- Look at that. It was just like walking into your home, because it was so familiar. Hi, everybody! Oh, my god. Oh, my -- It was so crazy to walk into the set for the first time. It feels like such a time warp. Everybody remembers the couch! And the Afghan. Cans of spam, all the knickknacks and the pictures on the walls and everything. It was startling to walk onto that set again after 20 years. I don't have the words to describe how it was. It was strange, exhilarating, the wallpaper was reproduced from photographs. The hair was standing up on my arms. Like being home again. So, we had to have or corn, and we had to find the pickled eggs. Where are the pickled eggs? We always had a big jar of pickled eggs in the pantry. And that we got on Amazon. The first table read was surreal. Oh, she's my tootsie -- Just having everybody sit around the table like we used to and have sets behind us looking almost exactly the same. It was truly incredible. Everyone was crying and laughing. And the network waited, which never happens. Kids laughing, Roseanne curls up next to Dan. Just because they're up doesn't mean we have to give up, you know, pleasuring me. I don't have the time for the full symphony of love. It ended up being more of a magical, like, Christmas morning. How did they all get here after 20 years? There's something I wanted to talk to you about for a long time now. What's that, kiddo? Gosh. I don't know how to say this. I'm a talk show host. It was just a fluke moment on Sara's talk show. We did a sketch at the top of the show and that felt like gold. You know, for a minute there, I thought you were going to tell me you were gay. Just like falling out of bed, it was so easy. Let's save something for halftime. John, would you ever consider a reboot of "Roseanne?" Oh, hell yes. I just thought, oh, maybe the cast will do this. So, I reached out to Roseanne and she thought about it a little bit and we started to talk about it and it just started to feel right. I got a call from Sara Gilbert saying, "What would you think about revisiting 'Roseanne'?" And I said, "Yes, yes, when? Where do we show up? I'm in." I came with a list of things that I would have to have in order to do it. I have a lot of anxiety. I don't bear stress well at 65. I can't be at odds with anybody anymore. Too old. And she said, I can do it. And I said, all right, well, then do it. And she did. Three weeks later, we had a deal at ABC. The Conners joys and struggles are as el haven't and as hilarious today as they were then. And there is no one better to comment on our modern America than "Roseanne." We're at a point in time in our country where people are divided. Where there's a lot of frustration and there's a lot of angst. There's a lot of economic frustration. Is and I think the Conners really signify that. After the elections, the jokes were just writing themselves. I will wake up with jokes in my head. Dream jokes. We wanted to show an accurate depiction of America. And there are new faces. One of my favorite episodes was when D.J. Wouldn't kiss the black girl in the school play. Is it because she's black? Well, you'll be mad if I say yes. No, we won't. Yes, we will. We wanted to honor a lot of those really powerful story lines currently in this season, he married her and they have a child that's on the show. They areunlike any other family on television. Again, in this run, like the first run, do not shy away from any topic. I think it's exactly what's needed. And it's so damn funny. I think people need to laugh right now. You're not seeing double? Both beckys are back, on screen together for the first time. It was really fun. I play Andrea on the show and I hire Lecy to be my surrogate. A lot of our old friends are back, too, but what about everybody's favorite outfit, that chicken shirt? I don't know the origin story other than it's fabulous. The chicken shirt came about as a zwroek wijoke with wardrobe. They thought it was ugly. But it ends up on the show and kind of grew. Roseanne was wearing it and Laurie was wearing it. Ill wore it once. We thought it was so hilarious that it became a game of who could wear the chicken shirt and it rotated on different cast members. Oh, the chicken shirt is definitely back. Of course, the chicken shirt and the Afghan, it wouldn't be "Roseanne" without either of those. The end of the day, folks stick like to be told great stories. And the Conners, they told great stories. I think it may even be funnier now, just because of the times we live in. What's going on, both socially and culturally and politically. I think this is probably perfect timing to reboot "Roseanne." There's a lot of surprises in for people. I think we answer all the questions people have asked me for 20 years.

